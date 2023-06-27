Planet Based Foods Partners with Green Spoon Sales to Stimulate U.S. Retail Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a Company that offers a wide range of hemp-based food alternatives, announced today that it will partner with Green Spoon Sales ("Green Spoon") to help stimulate U.S. retail growth. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Green Spoon Sales' expertise and distribution network to accelerate the presence and availability of the Company's hemp-based food alternatives across the United States, further fueling the Company's growth trajectory.

Green Spoon is a nationwide food and beverage brokerage that specializes in the natural products industry. Green Spoon represents disruptive and emerging consumer packaged goods companies. Green Spoon will additionally manage the headquarter calls at various corporate locations.

"While we strive to advance our mission of creating delicious, plant-based foods that are good for people and the planet, we are looking forward to joining forces with Green Spoon Sales. Their dedication to ethical business principles and fostering a brighter future for our communities aligns perfectly with our values," states Braelyn Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet Based Foods. "Through this partnership, we aim to magnify our influence and make sustainable, plant-based choices accessible to an even larger audience."

Green Spoon's expertise in distributor relations will be instrumental in the growth of the Planet Based Foods brand. Green Spoon will act as a distributor relationship facilitator, ensure the completion and submission of all necessary paperwork from suppliers, and maintain up-to-date certifications, documents, and labels uploaded as required.

Following the Company's recent successes in the hemp-based food alternative space, Planet Based Foods has experienced a surge of interest from natural food and other retailers, representing hundreds of stores across the United States, in addition to a robust e-commerce pipeline. To sustain the Company's growth trajectory, Planet Based Foods may seek the support of industry experts such as Green Spoon to elevate the Company to the next echelon.

Planet Based Foods Announces RSU Grants

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,470,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's restricted stock unit plan (the "Plan") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The RSUs vest immediately and expire on December 1, 2026. The Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company on July 22, 2021."

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based food alternatives. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based foods with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based food ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

