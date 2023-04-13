Planet Based Foods Selected in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards. The full list of awards can be found here .

The Planet Based Foods Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger is a plant-based burger patty made with a combination of high-quality ingredients, including hemp protein, fresh green chiles, and natural Southwestern-inspired seasoning. It is a vegan and vegetarian-friendly option that is designed to provide a delicious and sustainable alternative to traditional meat-based burgers. In addition, the burger promises a subtle balance of sweet and spicy flavors, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to add some variety to their diet while still enjoying a satisfying burger experience.

"We're so excited that our Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger has been named a Good Housekeeping 2023 Sustainable Innovation Award winner," states Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis.

The Planet Based Foods Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger is a plant-based burger patty that offers a 100% vegan and gluten-free alternative to traditional beef burgers. It is a high-protein food source, providing 19 grams of protein per serving, and it is also rich in fiber, Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. Additionally, it is a Non-GMO product, furthering its suitability for those who desire a more natural and sustainable food choice.

The burger patty is formulated with hemp protein, green chiles, and a blend of carefully curated spices and seasonings, resulting in a deliciously flavorful and nutritious food option. It is suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions such as gluten and soy intolerance.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

