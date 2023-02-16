Planet Based Foods to use Violife® in its Southwest Style Taquitos and Original with Cheese Taquitos

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce internationally renowned and award-winning dairy-free cheese alternative, Violife®, will supply the Company with dairy-free cheeses for its Southwest Style Taquitos and Original with Cheese Taquitos.

Planet Based Foods' incorporation of Violife® into these products further reflects its efforts toward creating more sustainable and ethical food systems, without compromising on the most important factor, taste. Violife's dairy-free cheeses are made from plant-based ingredients and free from preservatives, lactose, gluten, nuts, and soy. Violife is a delicious alternative to traditional dairy cheese, and is suitable for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking to reduce their consumption of dairy products.

"Planet Based Foods is committed to offering only the most delicious quality ingredients to our customers", quotes Braelyn Davis, Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder. "Our company's decision to incorporate Violife in our products is a testament that we only work with the best of the best. Looking toward the future, we expect our product lines to offer similar high-caliber ingredients as we mature."

About Violife®

With more than 30 years of vegan product development and production experience, Violife® is a leader in plant-based food transformation. The Violife® portfolio includes a variety of non-dairy alternatives from slices and blocks to butters, spreads, and creams, dips, and sour cream. Violife products are great for cooking, baking, melting, and spreading. Violife products are free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives and enriched with Vitamin B12. Above all, they're delicious!

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

