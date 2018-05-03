Planet Beauty Hosts Charm & Chill Mother's Day Event at CHOC!

"We wanted to show our support for the mothers that spend countless hours at the hospital taking care of their children. This is our second year doing this particular event and it's always great to see the mothers enjoy a few hours relaxed and happy," says Bahman Fakhimi, President of Planet Beauty.

Planet Beauty is active in its local communities and has made philanthropic efforts a part of company culture for 25 years. This event is one of many ways that Planet Beauty has supported CHOC for the past 10 years.

About Planet Beauty:

Planet Beauty is a privately owned, upscale beauty retailer that was founded in Newport Beach, California in 1992. For over 25 years, the company has committed to providing customers with an exceptional one-stop shopping experience for all professional beauty and personal care needs. With over 40 stores state-wide and planetbeauty.com, Planet Beauty offers over 20,000 professional beauty products in makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, bath, and fragrance.

About CHOC:

Named one of the best children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report (2017-2018) and a 2016 Leapfrog Top Hospital for the highest quality of care, CHOC Children's is exclusively committed to the health and well-being of children through clinical expertise, advocacy, outreach, education and research that brings advanced treatment to pediatric patients. Affiliated with the University of California, Irvine, CHOC's regional health care network includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo, many primary and specialty care clinics, a pediatric residency program, and four clinical centers of excellence - the CHOC Children's Heart, Neuroscience, Orthopaedic and Hyundai Cancer Institutes.

