Planet Blue Makes Affording Great Fashion Easy In-Store with Klarna

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Blue, a national specialty retailer of contemporary apparel for women, announced that its brick-and-mortar customers will now have access to Pay in 4, provided by Klarna, the leading global disruptor of payments and banking, and provider of smooth retail services. Planet Blue is among the first chains in the U.S. to offer this service in stores after previously only offering it online.

Boho Fashion Retailer Planet Blue is Taking Online Innovation to their Stores with Klarna "Pay in 4"

In-store customers can now choose to pay with four equal payments collected bi-weekly – with no interest or fees. Studies have shown that younger shoppers want more options and have less of an appetite for taking on debt. For boho-chic retailer Planet Blue, reducing friction in the shopping experience has become a priority.

"We're finding that many of our customers want flexibility in their payment options," said Planet Blue and Blue Life CEO Eddie Bromberg. "After offering Klarna's Pay in 4 service on our website, it made sense to extend the option to our brick and mortar shoppers as well."

Commenting on the in-store integration, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, said: "We're pleased that our retail partners are recognizing the need to offer flexible payment options to not only their online customers, but now their brick-and-mortar customers as well. Paired with Klarna's smoooth payment capabilities, Planet Blue's customers can now stay ahead of trends even faster with a smoother checkout and a new payment option that boosts flexibility and purchase power."

About Planet Blue

Planet Blue fashion is emblematic of the ultimate wild and free spirit that defines Southern California's laid-back lifestyle. Malibu-born and a favorite of A-listers and reality stars, Planet Blue has been a must-stop shop since 1995. Planet Blue locations are within driving distance of more than 20 percent of the U.S. population, with flagships in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Maui and Boca Raton.

For more information, visit: https://shopplanetblue.com | @shopplanetblue | #shopplanetblue

