Planet Buddies Launches in North America; Introduces Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for Kids

MIAMI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Buddies, an environmentally conscious child friendly accessory brand, today announced the launch of their bluetooth wireless headphones to help raise awareness and educate children on endangered animals. This new wireless product comes in a variety of characters including Pepper the Penguin, Olive the Owl and Pippin the Panda. The headphones allow kids the freedom to move without a wire while also listening safely with an 85db volume limit.

Planet Buddies Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Planet Buddies Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

"Planet Buddies was born out of a dedication for raising awareness, specifically for endangered animals. We want to educate children on what they can do to help all these wonderful species," said Michael Bartlett, Planet Buddies. "Our new bluetooth wireless headsets bring to life great characters while allowing kids to listen to their favorite videos and music safely with a child-safe volume limit. We are excited to share this new product with all animal fans!"

The Planet Buddies product range includes wired headphones, Bluetooth wireless speakers, tablet cushions and more. The products each have a story about its character, why they are endangered and practical tips on what children can do to help protect all life on our planet. A portion of the revenue from each product purchase goes to World Land Trust and the Marine Conservation Society.

Planet Buddies Bluetooth Headsets

Child-safe limited to 85db volume limited audio

Wireless compatible with iOS/Android

Up to 38 hours total playtime (2 hours charging time)

Built-in microphone

Extra line-out jack for music sharing

Strong, adjustable design for comfort and durability

Foldable, portable design with carry pouch included

100% recyclable packaging with zero plastic

Planet Buddies Product Availability

The Planet Buddies product line is currently available at amazon.com, bestbuy.com, samsclub.com and QVC.com. The bluetooth wireless headphones will be available starting in August for $44.99. For more product information, please visit planetbuddies.com.

Press Release Assets Available Here.

About Planet Buddies

Planet Buddies created a range of kids' accessories based on a variety of colorful characters who represent endangered, vulnerable, and threatened species of animals from all over the world. Our goal is to educate children about the issues that threaten animals with extinction. This includes loss of habitat, global warming and harmful substances ending up in our oceans. The packaging for each Planet Buddies product is made from 100% recyclable cardboard, with no plastic use and is printed with soy-based inks. Our aim is to share knowledge and inspire change in our future generations to help protect all life on our planet. Learn more at www.planetbuddies.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Monica Rohleder

[email protected]

(847) 606-1973

SOURCE Planet Buddies