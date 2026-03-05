Planet Delivers Strong Multichannel Performance in 2025

Integrated platform fuels origination growth and servicing scale

MERIDEN, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Financial Group, LLC, a leading national financial services company with integrated capabilities across origination, servicing, sub-servicing and asset management, reached multiple performance milestones in 2025. Origination volume and continued servicing portfolio expansion demonstrated the resilience of Planet's multichannel platform amid evolving market conditions.

"Planet generated meaningful origination growth while continuing to scale servicing in a disciplined way, underscoring the reliability of our multichannel approach," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group. "We remain strategic about our growth, pairing borrower engagement and retention with active MSR risk management so performance remains consistent as market conditions evolve."

Origination Growth Across Channels

Planet funded approximately $28.6 billion in total originations in 2025, representing an increase of roughly 58% year over year, with growth across all production channels.

Correspondent lending funded approximately $24.6 billion, up nearly 58% from the prior year, as Planet's platform, pricing and execution led to increased market share. Planet continued to invest in correspondent efficiency and execution, including expanded co-issuance and eNote delivery capabilities.

Retail retention funded approximately $2.5 billion, representing nearly 52% year-over-year growth. Analytics-driven borrower engagement and portfolio retention execution supported continued recapture gains.

Distributed retail funded approximately $1.4 billion, up approximately 65% year over year, supported by branch expansion, leadership investments, performance marketing enhancements and proprietary purchase-focused programs.

Together, these results demonstrate the effectiveness of Planet's diversified production model and its ability to grow responsibly.

Servicing Portfolio Expansion

Planet expanded its total servicing portfolio to $144.8 billion at year end, a 21% increase year over year. Owned mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) grew to $138.5 billion, driven by higher origination volumes, above-market retention recapture and bulk MSR acquisitions. The company's servicing growth reflects disciplined portfolio management, consistent borrower engagement and active MSR hedging to moderate valuation volatility. Planet generated servicing assets of $11.4 billion through co-issue and bulk MSR acquisitions in 2025.

Planet serviced more than 531,000 residential loans at year end, reflecting continued trust from homeowners, investors and private clients.

In February 2025, Fannie Mae recognized Planet's servicing excellence with a Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ award.

S&P Global Ratings ranked Planet Above Average as a residential primary servicer and Average as a residential special servicer, both with Stable outlooks. The rankings reflect Planet's experienced leadership, strong controls, competitive performance metrics and continued technology investment.

Commercial Servicing Platform Expansion

Planet's commercial servicing platform ended the year with $809.7 million in assets under management, up 28% from the prior year. Planet earned commercial servicer ratings across primary, master and special servicing, validating the company's ability to support complex asset classes including single-family rental, residential transition loans, DSCR, small-balance commercial and multifamily loans.

Leadership and Talent Investments

Planet strengthened its leadership bench with multiple senior hires across correspondent sales, distributed retail, title services, capital markets and operations, enhancing the company's ability to support continued growth.

Workplace Recognition and Corporate Responsibility

Planet earned Top Workplaces USA and Top Workplaces Financial Services honors, reflecting the company's continued focus on culture, engagement and employee experience.

Planet continued its commitment to environmental stewardship and community impact by planting 75,000 trees in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

"As we look ahead, Planet's foundation remains strong," Dubeck said. "By staying focused on disciplined growth, operational excellence, partnership and active risk management, we believe our platform is well positioned to deliver durable performance in the year ahead."

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

Press Contact

Dona DeZube

Vice President, Communications

Planet Home Lending

[email protected]

(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Financial Group