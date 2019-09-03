Planet Earth Rises to "Star" Status in Documentary Film

OJAI, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Earth is not a star but it rises to outright star status in one of the most fascinating film documentaries of 2019.

In "The Earthing Movie," produced by award-winning filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, the curtain rises to demonstrate − to a very unsuspecting public – that our planet packs surprisingly huge healing properties.

The film relates the discovery of the healing power of the planet's electrically charged surface, a natural, perpetual energy shown in multiple studies over the last 20 years to significantly reduce inflammation, pain, and stress, produce deeper sleep, more energy, and improve circulation.

Earthing, also known as grounding, refers to accessing these major health benefits by walking outdoors on natural surfaces or using commercially available grounding products indoors while you sit or sleep.

In short, Earthing is a simple lifestyle addition that connects you to the Earth's healing touch. You get the benefits without effort or dieting.

The Earthing movie debuted at the Sedona International Film Festival earlier this year to a packed audience of 750 people. It subsequently won the Audience Award at the Dances With Films Festival at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood in June.

The movie features actresses Amy Smart and Mariel Hemingway, integrative medicine pioneer Deepak Chopra, and an array of physicians, who, along with Earthing pioneer Clint Ober, describe the unique science and benefits of Earthing.

Future showings include Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica in September, and at the Yoga's Research Society's annual convention in November in Philadelphia.

For showtimes, screening locations, and a short trailer of the film, see www.EarthingMovie.com

The film is currently doing a festival circuit after which it will be available on major digital platforms both in the U.S. and internationally.

You can read a review of the film here: http://crimsonkimono.com/2019/environmental-filmmakers-earthing-wins-top-doc-award/

Previous films by Josh and Rebecca Tickell's Big Picture Ranch Production Company, based in Ojai, California, have won multiple awards for social and environmental documentaries, including awards at Sundance, Seattle, Gaia, and Sustainable Planet film festivals.

SOURCE Earthing Institute

