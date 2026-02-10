Planet Expands Retail Presence in Northeast with John Rinaldi and Paul Butuc

MERIDEN, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has expanded its distributed retail footprint in the Northeast with the addition of Regional Sales Managers John Rinaldi (NMLS #22447) and Paul Butuc (NMLS #66815) in Melville, New York. The two seasoned mortgage professionals have more than five decades of combined industry experience and will focus on growing Planet's presence across key markets.

"John and Paul are highly respected and have built their careers on trust, education and long-term relationships," said Matt Payan, SVP, National Production, Distributed Retail at Planet Home Lending. "Their leadership, credibility and shared values make them the ideal partners to grow our brand in this region."

Rinaldi began his mortgage career in 1996 and has had leadership roles across wholesale and retail lending, managing and training large teams of loan officers and sales professionals. Known for his relationship-first philosophy, he has spent years educating consumers, real estate agents, and industry partners on affordability, budgeting and long-term financial planning. He is licensed in New York and Florida and brings extensive experience working with first-time homebuyers, self-employed borrowers and investors.

Butuc, who began his career more than 24 years ago, has deep expertise in loan structuring, guidelines and complex credit scenarios. After years in wholesale lending, he transitioned to retail leadership, where he served as a branch manager and mentor to loan officers. His passion for problem-solving and education has helped borrowers, including those who are self-employed, navigate paths to homeownership, which many consumers believed were out of reach.

"Planet stood out because of its culture, infrastructure and commitment to putting the client first," Rinaldi said. "The support across onboarding, operations and closing is exceptional, which allows us to focus on what we do best: educating borrowers, building relationships and helping people achieve homeownership."

Together, Rinaldi and Butuc plan to expand Planet's reach by recruiting and mentoring loan officers, growing referral partnerships, and increasing market share in specialized areas such as non-agency lending, co-ops and condos in urban Northeast markets.

"What keeps us in this business is the ability to make a real difference," Butuc said. "Planet gives us the tools, products and support to help more borrowers achieve homeownership and to do it the right way."

