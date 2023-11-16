Planet Financial Group Renews Partnership with The Farmlink Project

Planet Financial Group

16 Nov, 2023, 08:54 ET

Support to reduce hunger, offset carbon emissions

MERIDEN, Conn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Financial Group, LLC, a family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solution has renewed its support of The Farmlink Project. The nonprofit's mission is locating and transporting to hunger-fighting charities healthy produce that would otherwise go to waste.

Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck
Last year, Farmlink rescued 44 million pounds of produce and shipped it to hunger-fighting charities in 49 states and 340 communities, providing an estimated 36 million meals. Planet's support also includes funding for the Carbonlink initiative, which backs broad carbon reduction efforts to balance out pollution from food production.

"Planet has been proud to support the Farmlink initiative since inception and its mission to connect farmers with hunger-fighting charities to reduce food insecurity," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "Planet employees also volunteer with local Farmlink initiatives in four states, strengthening the bond between both organizations and reinforcing our shared goals."

Since 2020, The Farmlink Project has delivered meals to more than 83 million people and moved more than 100 million pounds of food.

James Kanoff, Farmlink Project CEO, added, "The issue of food wastage juxtaposed against widespread hunger is a significant concern. With the continued support of partners like Planet, our goal is to rescue 200 million pounds of food this year."

Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced, which could help feed families, but instead goes to landfills. Producing, transporting, preparing, storing and disposing of food also wastes land, water, labor and energy. Farmlink estimates that for each  pound of food, they recover 3.4 pounds of CO2e emissions from contributing to global warming and save 20.3 gallons of water.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, (PFG) LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services, and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://planethomelending.com or https://phlcorrespondent.com/

About The Farmlink Project
The Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit rescuing millions of pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste in order to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions and heal the planet.

Planet Financial Group Partners with National Forest Foundation

Planet Financial Group Reports Gains in Origination, Servicing, Asset Management

