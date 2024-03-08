PLANET FITNESS AND MEGAN THEE STALLION RELEASE A SECOND CO-BRANDED MERCH COLLECTION "THEE HOTTIE DROP" IN HONOR OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pete & Thomas Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Megan Thee Stallion that aims to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens and underserved communities across the globe. In addition, SeekHer Foundation is an organization that strives to bridge the gender gap in mental health care and join forces with advocates and allies to co-create an ecosystem of community care for women. As an extension of Planet Fitness' focus on of women's wellness, the Company will also donate to SeekHer Foundation through a corporate contribution and fundraising through new members who join online in March.

Following the successful co-branded merch launch that sold out in just a few days this past December, 'Thee Hottie Drop' will feature never before seen items including a black crop top and black sweatpants emblazoned with a slogan that empowers everybody to focus on their mental health while acknowledging that it's okay not to always feel your best, "Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too." In addition, the line also features high-rise socks that read "Real Hot Girl Fit" to inspire gym goers to continue finding their Big Fitness Energy™ at the home of the Judgement Free Zone® in 2024.

Research shows 62% of women say movement is the most helpful way to take a moment for themselves, but 62% of women also say they rarely make time for self-care1 and 55% feel they are being judged at the gym for not looking fit enough2. To continue breaking down these exercise barriers and creating inclusive fitness environments, Planet Fitness is proud to provide a welcoming and non-intimidating workout space for women to advance their mental and physical health.

"The Hotties loved the last Planet Fitness drop, so we had to run it back with brand new pieces," Megan said. "But more than anything, I'm really proud of the positive impact this collection will have. We came together with Planet Fitness to make sure that a portion of sales went to organizations committed to providing better physical and mental health resources for women. It's always important to use our platforms to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

"We saw huge demand for the first merch collection we launched in partnership with Megan, and are excited to offer new apparel items to continue making everyone feel confident and comfortable both in and outside of the gym," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Launching this new collection to support Megan's foundation and SeekHer Foundation is so important to us, because we want to help empower women to help them feel their best selves wherever they are in life."

Planet Fitness initially launched its partnership with three-time Grammy award-winning artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and health advocate Megan Thee Stallion in December 2023, which included a 360-campaign of ad spots, social content, in-app Planet Fitness workouts inspired by Megan, unique "Ahhfirmations" and social AR filters, as well as a musical performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you by visiting PlanetFitness.com and @planetfitness.

About Planet Fitness:

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Megan Thee Stallion:

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She recently earned her third, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in Feb. 2024 with the release of her dynamic song "HISS," which follows her other chart-topping hits such as "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B.

Over the course of her career, Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards for "Top Rap Female Artist." Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes' prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed for The New York Times.

She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness. For more information, visit www.peteandthomasfoundation.org, or follow @PeteThomasFdn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

