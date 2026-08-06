Planet Fitness Announces Three Development Agreements in Florida

Seasoned hospitality and real estate developer Ian McClure of Gulf Coast Hotel Management joins Planet Fitness as a franchisee

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that it has signed three new area development agreements with Ian McClure of Gulf Coast Hotel Management. The agreements will expand Planet Fitness' affordable, high-value and non-intimidating offering to more people along the west coast of Florida.

McClure brings extensive experience in multi-unit real estate development, operations, and asset management to the Planet Fitness franchise system. He is CEO of Dallas-based Gulf Coast Hotel Management, where he is developing more than 30 extended stay properties across Texas, Florida, and Colorado. He also oversees real estate development companies with assets in 14 states. Prior to his work in hospitality, McClure worked in retail and multifamily real estate development.

"We are excited to welcome Ian and Gulf Coast Hotel Management to the Planet Fitness franchise community," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer of Planet Fitness. "Their extensive operating and hospitality experience makes them a strong addition to our franchise system and underscores the confidence operators have in the Planet Fitness brand, and the meaningful growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to working together to broaden access to Planet Fitness' affordable, high-value health and fitness offerings in Florida."

"Planet Fitness is a clear industry leader with a proven model to make fitness more accessible, and I'm eager to partner with the system as a new franchisee," said Ian McClure. "Having developed assets across the hospitality, retail, and multifamily sectors, I have been impressed by the strength of the Planet Fitness brand and I'm excited to bring it to more communities across Florida."

Globally, Planet Fitness has approximately 21.5 million members and over 2,900 clubs across the United States, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain as of June 30, 2026. Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, all in a welcoming, Judgment Free community. The free Planet Fitness App features hundreds of on-demand digital workouts, ensuring members of all fitness levels have what they need to meet their fitness goals.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to find a club near you, visit www.PlanetFitness.com. For information on franchising, visit www.planetfitness.com/become-a-franchisee.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,930 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to the Company's ability to capitalize on population shifts, the expansion of the Company's markets, Mr. McClure's and FLWC Capital, LLC's anticipated performance as a new franchisee and other statements that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's quarterly report on form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.