PLANET FITNESS CONTINUES EXPANSION INTO ST. LOUIS METRO

Further, in 2025, MFP plans to open two more two-level, ground up, 33,000-square-foot units. These units will be located in Arnold, and St. Peters, bringing Planet Fitness's unit count in the St. Louis metro area to 21 clubs.

Planet Fitness offers state of the art cardio machines with individual tv's and strength equipment, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and spa inspired showers, strength and mobility area, an improved and increased free weight area, and more. The new facilities will be open and staffed 24/7.

"We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to more communities in the St. Louis metropolitan area" said Mike Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at MFP. "At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment. We encourage you to come check out our new locations soon and see what our unique, Judgement Free Zone® is all about."

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

New members will be able to join these two new locations for just $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is typically $24.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,500+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

Cornerstone, MFP's real estate company, has developed over 850,000 square feet of retail real estate assets with Planet Fitness as anchor. Their portfolio spans 11 states throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S.

For more information, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com

