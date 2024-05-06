PLANET FITNESS CONTINUES EXPANSION INTO ST. LOUIS METRO

News provided by

Midwest Fitness Partners

May 06, 2024, 09:07 ET

New locations will offer a non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, extremely low prices, enhanced safety protocols, free fitness training included in all monthly memberships, and more

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Fitness Partners (MFP), one of the largest and fastest-growing Planet Fitness franchisees announced they have four new units in development in the St. Louis metro area. The first, a 30,000 square foot unit located at the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in Fenton, MO. In partnership with their development company, Cornerstone, MFP will open three additional ground up units in the St Louis metro. Specifically, later in 2024, a second location, a 33,000 square foot, two-level, ground up unit will open in Bridgeton, MO at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Interstate 270.

Further, in 2025, MFP plans to open two more two-level, ground up, 33,000-square-foot units. These units will be located in Arnold, and St. Peters, bringing Planet Fitness's unit count in the St. Louis metro area to 21 clubs.

Planet Fitness offers state of the art cardio machines with individual tv's and strength equipment, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and spa inspired showers, strength and mobility area, an improved and increased free weight area, and more. The new facilities will be open and staffed 24/7.

"We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to more communities in the St. Louis metropolitan area" said Mike Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at MFP. "At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment. We encourage you to come check out our new locations soon and see what our unique, Judgement Free Zone® is all about."

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

New members will be able to join these two new locations for just $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is typically $24.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,500+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

Cornerstone, MFP's real estate company, has developed over 850,000 square feet of retail real estate assets with Planet Fitness as anchor. Their portfolio spans 11 states throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S.

For more information , please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).

SOURCE Midwest Fitness Partners