Planet Fitness Expands Global Footprint to Australia

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., today announced the Company's international expansion to Australia. The country's first official Judgement Free Zones® are located in Tuggerah and Gosford in the Central Coast of New South Wales, and a location in Casula is expected to open in 2020.

Planet Fitness has signed an Area Development Agreement with Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. ("Bravo"), which will bring a minimum of 35 Planet Fitness locations to Australia over the next several years. Bravo is a joint venture among U.S. franchisees, Bravo Fit, LLC and PF Growth Partners, LLC and leading Australian fitness operator, Dallas Rosekelly's Galactic Fitness Pty. The Company has more than 14.1 million members with clubs located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico.

"We are excited to announce our plans to expand the Planet Fitness brand into Australia," said Ray Miolla, Chief Development Officer at Planet Fitness. "Australia represents a unique opportunity to grow in a market that combines a favorable operational environment, consumer affinity for US brands, a desirable competitive landscape and an opportunity to develop a large fleet of clubs."

Planet Fitness offers a high-quality fitness experience for extremely affordable prices, including a variety of benefits such as a welcoming, judgement free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and is always staffed. The Planet Fitness Black Card® membership includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

