Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 22.1% to $166.8 million .

. System-wide same store sales increased 7.9%.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $25.8 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. of $17.5 million , or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior year period.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. of , or per diluted share in the prior year period. Net income increased 45.0% to $29.7 million , compared to net income of $20.5 million in the prior year period.

, compared to net income of in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (1) increased 19.5% to $33.1 million , or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $27.7 million , or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year period.

increased 19.5% to , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 22.2% to $65.7 million from $53.8 million in the prior year period.

increased 22.2% to from in the prior year period. 41 new Planet Fitness stores were opened during the period, bringing system-wide total stores to 1,899 as of September 30, 2019 .

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

"We delivered another quarter of very solid results," stated Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "High-single digit system-wide same store sales, combined with accelerated new store openings and our franchisees' continued commitment to re-equip their existing clubs with new equipment, fueled a 22% increase in total revenue. The third quarter was also highlighted by our highest-attended franchisee conference to date with over 1,500 attendees from across the system coming together to share ideas on how to strengthen the Planet Fitness brand, enhance the member experience and drive new member sign ups. Based on several factors including our experienced franchisees and their ability to execute, the significant amount of projected store expansion still ahead, and our increasing marketing spend, I am confident that the business is well positioned to drive continued growth and increased profitability."

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

For the third quarter 2019, total revenue increased $30.2 million or 22.1% to $166.8 million from $136.7 million in the prior year period which included system-wide same store sales growth of 7.9%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $11.9 million or 21.7% to $66.7 million from $54.8 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher royalty revenue as a result of new stores opened since July 1, 2018 , an 8.1% increase in same store sales, and a higher average royalty rate;

or 21.7% to from in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher royalty revenue as a result of new stores opened since , an 8.1% increase in same store sales, and a higher average royalty rate; Corporate-owned stores segment revenue increased $5.3 million or 15.1% to $40.7 million from $35.4 million in the prior year period, $2.7 million of which is from corporate-owned stores opened or acquired since July 1, 2018 , and another $1.4 million of which is from corporate-owned same store sales growth of 4.9%, and higher annual fee revenue of $1.1 million ; and

or 15.1% to from in the prior year period, of which is from corporate-owned stores opened or acquired since , and another of which is from corporate-owned same store sales growth of 4.9%, and higher annual fee revenue of ; and Equipment segment revenue increased $12.9 million or 27.9% to $59.4 million from $46.4 million in the prior year period, driven by an increase in replacement equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores.

For the third quarter of 2019, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $25.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net income was $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $20.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased 19.5% to $33.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, from $27.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized federal income tax rate of 26.6% for the current year period and 26.3% for the comparable prior year period and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased 22.2% to $65.7 million from $53.8 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $7.3 million or 19.6% to $44.3 million driven by royalties from franchised stores opened since July 1, 2018 , a higher average royalty rate and higher same store sales of 8.1%;

or 19.6% to driven by royalties from franchised stores opened since , a higher average royalty rate and higher same store sales of 8.1%; Corporate-owned stores segment EBITDA increased $1.5 million or 9.9% to $16.8 million driven primarily by an increase in corporate-owned same store sales of 4.9%, higher annual fee revenue and from additional clubs opened or acquired since July 1, 2018 ; and

or 9.9% to driven primarily by an increase in corporate-owned same store sales of 4.9%, higher annual fee revenue and from additional clubs opened or acquired since ; and Equipment segment EBITDA increased by $4.1 million or 42.3% to $13.7 million driven by an increase in replacement equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores.

2019 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects:

Total revenue to increase approximately 19% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 , up from prior guidance of approximately 18%;

, up from prior guidance of approximately 18%; Total new store equipment sales in the high end of the range of 250 to 260;

System-wide same store sales of approximately 8.6%, up from prior guidance of approximately 8%;

Adjusted net income to increase approximately 21% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 , up from prior guidance of approximately 20%; and

, up from prior guidance of approximately 20%; and Adjusted net income per diluted share to increase approximately 28% to $1.56 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 , up from prior guidance of approximately 26%.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Same store sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same store sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores. We define the same store sales base to include those stores that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same store sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2019. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2019.

Investor Conference Call

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:















Franchise

$ 53,443



$ 41,997



$ 164,624



$ 129,575

Commission income

614



1,448



2,673



5,012

National advertising fund revenue

12,652



11,377



36,986



32,997

Corporate-owned stores

40,742



35,406



118,481



102,365

Equipment

59,364



46,428



174,528



128,589

Total revenue

166,815



136,656



497,292



398,538

Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

46,194



36,871



135,071



100,114

Store operations

22,295



18,751



63,363



55,154

Selling, general and administrative

20,928



17,233



57,944



52,066

National advertising fund expense

12,652



11,377



36,986



32,997

Depreciation and amortization

11,832



8,863



32,316



25,947

Other (gain) loss

(147)



(12)



99



958

Total operating costs and expenses

113,754



93,083



325,779



267,236

Income from operations

53,061



43,573



171,513



131,302

Other expense, net:















Interest income

1,808



2,025



5,585



2,480

Interest expense

(14,807)



(17,909)



(44,192)



(35,725)

Other expense

(61)



(27)



(4,824)



(338)

Total other expense, net

(13,060)



(15,911)



(43,431)



(33,583)

Income before income taxes

40,001



27,662



128,082



97,719

Provision for income taxes

10,309



7,190



26,924



23,335

Net income

29,692



20,472



101,158



74,384

Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

3,915



3,001



13,128



11,158

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 25,777



$ 17,471



$ 88,030



$ 63,226

Net income per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.31



$ 0.20



$ 1.05



$ 0.72

Diluted

$ 0.31



$ 0.20



$ 1.04



$ 0.72

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:















Basic

83,157



88,047



83,700



87,727

Diluted

83,807



88,458



84,354



88,064



Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 219,752



$ 289,431

Restricted cash

30,499



30,708

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts of $37 and $84 at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively

29,398



38,960

Inventory

2,612



5,122

Restricted assets – national advertising fund

657



—

Prepaid expenses

8,649



4,947

Other receivables

9,232



12,548

Other current assets

5,471



6,824

Total current assets

306,270



388,540

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $70,083 as of September 30, 2019

and $53,086 as of December 31, 2018

131,454



114,367

Right of use assets, net

127,746



—

Intangible assets, net

227,575



234,330

Goodwill

206,752



199,513

Deferred income taxes

418,745



414,841

Other assets, net

1,690



1,825

Total assets

$ 1,420,232



$ 1,353,416

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 12,000



$ 12,000

Accounts payable

23,037



30,428

Accrued expenses

25,737



32,384

Equipment deposits

8,566



7,908

Restricted liabilities – national advertising fund

657



—

Deferred revenue, current

24,638



23,488

Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

25,506



24,765

Other current liabilities

15,780



430

Total current liabilities

135,921



131,403

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,155,049



1,160,127

Deferred rent, net of current portion

—



10,083

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

127,646



—

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

31,532



26,374

Deferred tax liabilities

2,067



2,303

Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

407,884



404,468

Other liabilities

2,250



1,447

Total noncurrent liabilities

1,726,428



1,604,802

Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $.0001 par value - 300,000 authorized, 81,773 and 83,584 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

8



9

Class B common stock, $.0001 par value - 100,000 authorized, 8,562 and 9,448 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1



1

Accumulated other comprehensive income

189



94

Additional paid in capital

27,240



19,732

Accumulated deficit

(466,032)



(394,410)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(438,594)



(374,574)

Non-controlling interests

(3,523)



(8,215)

Total stockholders' deficit

(442,117)



(382,789)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,420,232



$ 1,353,416



Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 101,158



$ 74,384

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,316



25,947

Amortization of deferred financing costs

4,014



2,041

Amortization of favorable leases

—



280

Amortization of asset retirement obligations

178



—

Amortization of interest rate caps

—



1,170

Deferred tax expense

15,666



19,654

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



4,570

Loss (gain) on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement

4,638



(354)

Provision for bad debts

13



8

Loss on reacquired franchise rights

—



360

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(84)



542

Equity-based compensation

3,565



4,137

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

12,779



10,922

Due to and due from related parties

(344)



3,174

Inventory

2,509



(3,450)

Other assets and other current assets

(4,628)



4,972

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(12,939)



2,426

Other liabilities and other current liabilities

1,510



(2,869)

Income taxes

3,047



1,028

Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(17,476)



(21,706)

Equipment deposits

658



4,950

Deferred revenue

6,103



7,544

Leases and deferred rent

54



4,156

Net cash provided by operating activities

152,737



143,886

Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(37,138)



(18,601)

Acquisition of franchises

(14,801)



(45,752)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

84



196

Purchase of intellectual property

(300)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(52,155)



(64,157)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(59)



(35)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—



1,200,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(9,000)



(709,469)

Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs

—



(27,191)

Exercise of stock options and ESPP proceeds

1,892



1,106

Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(157,945)



(42,090)

Dividend equivalent payments

(229)



(881)

Distributions to Continuing LLC Members

(5,499)



(5,369)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(170,840)



416,071

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

370



(234)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(69,888)



495,566

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

320,139



113,080

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 250,251



$ 608,646

Supplemental cash flow information:







Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 9,061



$ 3,777

Cash paid for interest

$ 40,335



$ 20,015

Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment

$ 4,837



$ 2,217



Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our board of directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. These items include certain purchase accounting adjustments, stock offering-related costs, and certain other charges and gains. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors in comparing the core performance of our business from period to period.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 (in thousands)















Net income

$ 29,692



$ 20,472



$ 101,158



$ 74,384

Interest income

(1,808)



(2,025)



(5,585)



(2,480)

Interest expense

14,807



17,909



44,192



35,725

Provision for income taxes

10,309



7,190



26,924



23,335

Depreciation and amortization

11,832



8,863



32,316



25,947

EBITDA

$ 64,832



$ 52,409



$ 199,005



$ 156,911

Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1)

275



527



524



941

Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2)

108



198



348



548

Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3)

—



10



—



360

Transaction fees(4)

—



254



—



290

Severance costs(5)

—



—



—



352

Pre-opening costs(6)

826



370



1,021



853

Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(7)

(214)



—



4,638



(354)

Other(8)

(104)



19



55



1,039

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,723



$ 53,787



$ 205,591



$ 160,940







(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred ADA fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected upfront but recognizes for U.S. GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 – Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $44, $105, $173 and $272 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with U.S. GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $64, $93, $216 and $276 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of six franchisee-owned stores on January 1, 2018. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value of the reacquired franchise rights and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gain) loss on our consolidated statements of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and expenses that could not be capitalized related to the issuance of our Series 2018-1 Senior Notes in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. (5) Represents severance expense recorded in connection with an equity award modification. (6) Represents costs associated with new corporate-owned stores incurred prior to the store opening, including payroll-related costs, rent and occupancy expenses, marketing and other store operating supply expenses. (7) Represents gains and losses related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our effective tax rate. (8) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, this amount includes expense of $590 related to the write off of certain assets that were being tested for potential use across the system.

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.





Three months ended September

30,

Nine months ended September

30, (in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Segment EBITDA















Franchise

$ 44,328



$ 37,075



$ 141,548



$ 113,793

Corporate-owned stores

16,799



15,279



50,505



42,115

Equipment

13,741



9,654



40,920



28,579

Corporate and other

(10,036)



(9,599)



(33,968)



(27,576)

Total Segment EBITDA(1)

$ 64,832



$ 52,409



$ 199,005



$ 156,911







(1) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-recurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 29,692



$ 20,472



$ 101,158



$ 74,384

Provision for income taxes, as reported

10,309



7,190



26,924



23,335

Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1)

275



527



524



941

Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2)

108



198



348



548

Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3)

—



10



—



360

Transaction fees(4)

—



254



—



290

Loss on extinguishment of debt(5)

—



4,570



—



4,570

Severance costs(6)

—



—



—



352

Pre-opening costs(7)

826



370



1,021



853

Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(8)

(214)



—



4,638



(354)

Other(9)

(104)



19



55



1,039

Purchase accounting amortization(10)

4,146



3,934



12,429



11,776

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 45,038



$ 37,544



$ 147,097



$ 118,094

Adjusted income taxes(11)

11,980



9,874



39,128



31,059

Adjusted net income

$ 33,058



$ 27,670



$ 107,969



$ 87,035



















Adjusted net income per share, diluted

$ 0.36



$ 0.28



$ 1.16



$ 0.88



















Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding(12)

92,386



98,462



93,153



98,615







(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred ADA fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected upfront but recognizes for U.S. GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 – Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $44, $105, $173 and $272 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with U.S. GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $64, $93, $216 and $276 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of six franchisee-owned stores on January 1, 2018. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value of the reacquired franchise rights and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gain) loss on our consolidated statements of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and expenses that could not be capitalized related to the issuance of our Series 2018-1 Senior Notes in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. (5) Represents a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the Term Loan B that the Company repaid in August 2018. (6) Represents severance expense recorded in connection with an equity award modification. (7) Represents costs associated with new corporate-owned stores incurred prior to the store opening, including payroll-related costs, rent and occupancy expenses, marketing and other store operating supply expenses. (8) Represents gains and losses related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our effective tax rate. (9) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, this amount includes expense of $590 related to the write off of certain assets that were being tested for potential use across the system. (10) Includes $3,096, $3,096, $9,288 and $9,288 of amortization of intangible assets, other than favorable leases, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, and $1,052, $838, $2,867 and $2,488 of amortization of intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, recorded in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned stores. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with U.S. GAAP, in each period. (11) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.6% and 26.3% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (12) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:





For the three months ended

September 30, 2019

For the three months ended

September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

Weighted

Average

Shares

Net income

per share,

diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average

Shares

Net income

per share,

diluted Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.(1)

$ 25,777



83,807



$ 0.31



$ 17,471



88,458



$ 0.20

Assumed exchange of shares(2)

3,915



8,579







3,001



10,004





Net Income

29,692











20,472









Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income

before income taxes(3)

15,346











17,072









Adjusted income before income taxes

45,038











37,544









Adjusted income taxes(4)

11,980











9,874









Adjusted Net Income

$ 33,058



92,386



$ 0.36



$ 27,670



98,462



$ 0.28







(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares, diluted of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to non-controlling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of Holdings Units and Class B common shares for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.6% and 26.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.