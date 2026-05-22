Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Planet Fitness, Inc. issued weaker-than-expected outlook updates that contributed to investor losses as expectations for 2026 earnings growth declined -- investors who lost money are urged to act now.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) shareholders suffered significant losses after the company issued weaker-than-expected FY 2026 earnings outlook updates, which followed earlier guidance from CFO Jay Stasz projecting approximately 9%–10% adjusted EPS growth for FY 2026. If you lost money on your Planet Fitness investment, submit your information here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 24, 2026, CFO Jay Stasz told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call that Planet Fitness expected total revenue growth of approximately 9% over 2025 and adjusted diluted EPS to increase between 9% and 10%. CEO Colleen Keating described the company's strong 2025 performance as "a direct result of our discipline and focus on our 4 strategic imperatives." The company also outlined plans to repurchase approximately $150 million worth of shares in 2026 and projected 150-160 equipment placements weighted toward the second half of the year.

The company later issued weaker FY 2026 earnings expectations, citing an extended equipment-replacement cycle, the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs in California, higher anticipated interest expense related to debt refinancing, and weather-related disruptions affecting approximately 2,000 clubs. The impact of these headwinds were not adequately emphasized during the February 24 earnings call. PLNT shares dropped sharply following the revised outlook. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Planet Fitness may have failed to disclose material information to investors at the time the original guidance was issued.

Shareholders who purchased Planet Fitness stock and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to get more information about this investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Investigation

Q: What is the PLNT securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the company's FY 2026 earnings outlook. Shares dropped sharply after the company slashed its EPS guidance, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the PLNT investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased PLNT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLNT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PLNT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLNT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP