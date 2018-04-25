A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for 1 year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10.6 million members and more than 1,500 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-8-2018-300636603.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

