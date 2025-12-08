PLANET FITNESS KICKS OFF 2026 AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF TIMES SQUARE'S NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION, EMPOWERING THE NATION TO EMBRACE FITNESS FOR ALL

Planet Fitness, Times Square Alliance and One Times Square mark eleventh year of partnership with New Year's Eve Confetti Wishes, party hats, and traditions

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will return for the eleventh consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance and One Times Square. This long-standing partnership reinforces Planet Fitness's commitment to helping millions worldwide grow stronger together, kickstarting the year with renewed health, confidence and access to a high-value fitness experience that is for everyone.

"Our team at Planet Fitness can't imagine ringing in the new year anywhere other than what feels like the center of the world - Times Square," said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "For more than a decade, our New Year's Eve sponsorship inspires people all over the world to prioritize their health and happiness at the start of the new year. No matter what fitness level you are and where you are in your journey, Planet Fitness is here to help you start 2026 feeling strong and confident."

New Year's Eve marks a pivotal moment for individuals to commit to self-care and personal well-being. Planet Fitness empowers individuals to fulfill their resolutions by offering a high-value experience designed for every body and fitness level, offering:

Best-in-Class Equipment and Experiences: Access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, ensuring members of all fitness levels have everything needed to meet their goals.

Access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, ensuring members of all fitness levels have everything needed to meet their goals. A Convenient Footprint: Most people in the U.S. live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness, and many clubs are open 24 hours, providing options for any schedule. Members also have access to the Planet Fitness App, which features hundreds of on-demand digital workouts for fitness on the go, making it easy to stay active anytime.

Most people in the U.S. live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness, and many clubs are open 24 hours, providing options for any schedule. Members also have access to the Planet Fitness App, which features hundreds of on-demand digital workouts for fitness on the go, making it easy to stay active anytime. Free Fitness Training: Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer.

New Year's Eve with Planet Fitness at Times Square

Those celebrating in the iconic Times Square will ring in 2026 with Planet Fitness's beloved New Year's Eve party hats, a vibrant symbol of the fun spirit the brand brings to the biggest party of the year. This year's highly anticipated hat showcases a multi-purple hued disco ball design with a sequined mirrored brim and silver fringe.

"After eleven years, Planet Fitness and its purple and yellow hues have become the primary colors for our Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "Planet Fitness brings incredible energy and positivity to this iconic celebration, and we look forward to welcoming 2026 together with millions of revelers from around the world."

As a part of the Times Square festivities, Planet Fitness invites everyone to share their hopes and wishes for the New Year at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in Times Square itself. Now through December 21 each message submitted will be printed on a piece of confetti that will flutter above the crowd at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve spreading good cheer and optimism for 2026.

"The Times Square celebration would not be the same without Planet Fitness' strong presence and those instantly recognizable party hats," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "Thanks to our partnership, people across the country can be part of the magic through their Confetti Wishes - one of our favorite traditions each year."

Planet Fitness will also be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" on Wednesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC, and next day on Hulu, as well as on the Times Square New Year's Eve webcast throughout the evening.

"New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC is the pinnacle celebration viewers choose year after year and our long-standing collaboration with Planet Fitness helps supercharge the energy throughout the entire night," said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. "Combining its expansive reach with unmistakable cultural resonance, the show represents the power of live and how we collectively create moments for brands to break through."

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and One Times Square are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square.

