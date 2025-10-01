PLANET FITNESS KICKS OFF ANNUAL OCTOBER FUNDRAISER CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/planet-fitness/9294452-en-planet-fitness-kicks-off-annual-fundraiser-supporting-boys-girls-clubs-of-america

The milestone year marks a decade of collaboration and partnership between Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The fitness leader has invested more than $10 million to advance the wellbeing of Boys & Girls Club of America youth through academic scholarships, mini-Judgement Free Zones®, community grants, trainings for Boys & Girls Club of America professionals and volunteer initiatives. This extensive partnership has positively impacted more than 500,000 youth annually.

"The 10-year anniversary of supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and positively impacting a half million Club kids represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering young people and advancing their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "Through our Judgement Free Generation® initiative, we're not just supporting youth today, we're investing in the leaders of tomorrow, which is part of our continued commitment as a brand to enhance the health of communities where we live, work, and work out."

The partnership's success stems from a shared commitment to creating environments where young people can thrive without judgement or barriers. Both organizations recognized early on that effectively addressing youth wellbeing requires going beyond traditional programming.

"Over the past decade, Planet Fitness has been a powerful partner in helping Boys & Girls Clubs of America empower the next generation," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Together, we're creating safe, supportive spaces that inspire kids to stay active, achieve in school, and believe they belong."

This initiative encompasses a comprehensive approach to youth development, delivering significant impact through:

$1.65 million in academic scholarships for high school seniors who embody values of kindness, acceptance and inclusion - awarded to 330 deserving teens

Nearly 50 mini-Judgement Free Zone ® fitness spaces nationwide

fitness spaces nationwide More than 1,100 trainings for Boys & Girls Club of America professionals

More than 500,000 Boys & Girls Club youth positively impacted annually

$10.7M+ contributed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2016

Planet Fitness has also led the way in funding innovative social-emotional skill-building programs for Boys & Girls Clubs of America professionals. These trauma-informed care trainings acknowledge the lasting impact of trauma on youth and provide meaningful pathways for healing, personal growth, and development. The Company also supports community kindness grants for local service projects and engages team members in volunteer initiatives at clubs across the country, creating a holistic support system that addresses the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of young people.

