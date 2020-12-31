Planet Fitness of New Mexico Offers COVID-Safe Space to Improve Fitness in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's universally agreed that 2020 has been the mother of tough years, particularly in recent history. Even if you have managed to stay COVID-free, the stress of business closures, stay-at-home orders, politics, and the ever-present requirement of masks and social distancing have taken a toll on our physical and mental well-being. Although medical professionals continue encouraging the public to find some way to exercise on a regular basis, sadly, many still question the safety fitness centers during the pandemic.

But here's the good news.

According to a study new study conducted by the Oregon Consulting Group through data collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) visiting health clubs poses a very low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This shows that fitness centers like Planet Fitness here in New Mexico set the gold standard for implementing enhanced hygiene and safety protocols to ensure member safety and wellness.

For example, Planet Fitness implemented Social Fitnessing™ to demonstrate how cardio machines and workout equipment are placed so members have the necessary physical distancing room and space as well as a solid workout. Distancing is further supported with occupancy monitoring to ensure member and guest safety. Planet Fitness has introduced a mobile app feature called the Crowd Meter that lets members check club capacity before leaving home.

Along with distancing, clubs require member and guest facemasks, provide increased sanitation, mobile check-in that features wellness questions for members and guests, require temperature checks and PPE for employees, and place ample signage promoting Social Fitnessing™ prominently throughout their facilities.

With so many little pleasures cancelled or modified in our daily life, exercise and fitness do not have to be a casualty of the pandemic. In fact, many health experts say the lockdowns and increased social isolation can increase depression and stress. This makes the need for fitness centers and some form of regular exercise even more critical than ever.

Regular physical exercise reduces the risk for respiratory illness, stress and improves cardiovascular health. It may also reduce the impact of COVID-19 with a stronger immune system, as medical researchers have found that even 20 minutes of exercise boosts a person's immunity and overall well-being. The Mayo Clinic advocates for regular fitness activities and exercise to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Mayo Clinic says that 30 minutes a day for three to five days a week significantly improves depression and anxiety symptoms by releasing "feel-good endorphins," helping cope in a healthy way, reducing negative thoughts and worries, and bolstering one's self confidence.

It's clear that fitness benefits our bodies and our minds but improving overall health and reducing stress and depression. So, fight back against COVID-19 by dusting off your gym bag, grabbing your water bottle, and stepping back into your fitness routine. We are here to help and to keep you safe.

