PLANET FITNESS OFFERS BACK TO SCHOOL DEALS FROM TOP BRANDS WITH PF PERKS

Members gain exclusive access to discounts through the PF App from popular brands during the busy back to school season

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, has added Perks now available to Classic Card and PF Black Card® members just in time for the back to school season. According to a National Retail Federation survey, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $874.68 on clothing, shoes, electronics and school supplies*. These member-only deals, aimed to help families save during this expensive time of year, can be accessed through the PF App and include top brands like Blue Apron, Headspace, HEYDUDE and many others. For immediate access to these perks and more, become a PF member today by finding the club nearest you or joining online here.

"Our mission is to deliver exceptional value and accessibility, and we're excited to unveil new deals and support PF members with ongoing savings outside our four walls at a time of year when expenses add up at the start of a new school year," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "These end-of-summer Perks can help busy families prep for the school year with discounts on meals, water bottles, music, clothing and more. Through our PF Perks program, members have saved more than $10 million collectively**."

Planet Fitness members can access an array of Perks in the form of discounts and special offers from brands they love, including:

Blue Apron: Provide your body with nutrition and save up to $120 across your first six orders

Provide your body with nutrition and save Headspace: Access mindfulness and mental health tools for everyday life, including guided meditations, sleepcasts, and mindful movement, with 30% off the annual membership fee

Access mindfulness and mental health tools for everyday life, including guided meditations, sleepcasts, and mindful movement, with fee HelloFresh: Make nutritious meal planning more convenient by receiving 10 Free Meals and free apps for life, plus first box ships free***

Make nutritious meal planning more convenient by receiving and free apps for life, plus first box ships free*** HEYDUDE: Get $20 off $100+ order at HEYDUDE shoes

Get at HEYDUDE shoes Jlab Headphones: Take 20% off your next order of headphones, earphones, keyboards and microphones

Take your next order of headphones, earphones, keyboards and microphones OtterBox: Classic Card and PF Black Card® members can access exclusive PF discounts up to 20% off mobile and electronic accessories

Classic Card and PF Black Card® members mobile and electronic accessories PF Store: Save up to 25% on purchases (excluding giveback merch) and elevate your gym style game with PF Store merchandise

Save up to (excluding giveback merch) and elevate your gym style game with PF Store merchandise SiriusXM: Experience SiriusXM wherever you go with 4-months free

Experience SiriusXM wherever you go with S'Well: Fill up and hydrate with 10% off sitewide

In addition to these discounts, Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to special deals and offers****year-round, providing even more value and savings on everyday essentials.

To view all Planet Fitness Perks, download the Planet Fitness App or visit Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at shop.planetfitness.com.

*The National Retail Federation's annual 2024 back-to-school survey

** In 2023, we saved members more than $6M and YTD '24 we've saved our members more than $4.5M

***Applied as discount across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. One free appetizer per box with active subscription

****Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2024 Planet Fitness Franchising

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

