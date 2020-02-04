Planet Fitness Throws the Biggest Pizza, Bagel and Workout Party on the Planet in Celebration of National Pizza and Bagel Day on Sunday, Feb. 9

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is hosting an epic "carbs and cardio" pizza, bagel and workout party in which everyone is invited whether they're a member or not. On Sunday, February 9, from 7 – 10 a.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. (local time), the Judgement Free Zone® is inviting everyone to visit any of its approximately 2,000 locations in the U.S. for free bagels in the morning and pizza in the early evening while supplies last in celebration of National Pizza and Bagel Day. Anyone 18 years and older (with valid photo ID) is also welcome to work out for free all day long.

Unlike traditional gyms, Planet Fitness has always believed that fitness can be fun, realistic and judgement free. Planet Fitness' pizza history dates back to 1999 when a day-long shortage of hot water in its Concord, N.H., club – the company's third location – prompted its staff to order pizza for members in appreciation of their patience and understanding. The gesture was so well received and fostered such a strong sense of gathering and community that Planet Fitness implemented a monthly free pizza giveaway in all clubs shortly thereafter – and the tradition continues today more than 20 years later. "Pizza Monday" now takes place on the first Monday of every month with, on average, each club serving more than 5,500 slices of pizza per year – more than nine million slices annually. For morning workout goers, every Planet Fitness location also serves bagels on the second Tuesday of every month; each club serves its members more than 2,600 bagels per year (equating to more than four million bagels enjoyed annually).

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone, we believe that working out doesn't mean making sacrifices every day in order to reach your goals. You can still enjoy the things you love without making unrealistic choices," said Jeremy Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "Our research shows extreme fitness expectations or the idea of depriving oneself in order to get results don't resonate with the vast majority. There is a balance. In fact, carbs and cardio can go together, and we found America agrees."

A national study* commissioned by Planet Fitness found that while pizza is a much loved food by just about every single American (98 percent), more than half (54 percent) admit that the fitness industry makes them feel guilty about enjoying a slice every now and then. Planet Fitness is once again calling "bullfit" on the common misperception that you cannot simply enjoy life while working out – rather than being shamed into living to work out. Additional survey insights include:

Pizza Pie vs. Six-Pack Showdown. The love of pizza runs deep for 44 percent who would refuse to give up those sweet pies for a year, even if it meant they would otherwise have a six-pack.

In addition to hosting the ultimate pizza party, Planet Fitness also has a limited time offer available for new members starting today to join for just 25 cents down (enrollment fee), then $10 a month. The promotion runs through February 13 and at all Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®** membership for $22.99 a month includes perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and join in the National Pizza and Bagel Day celebrations nationwide, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 1,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

**Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

