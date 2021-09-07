Planet Fitness To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New "Judgement Free" Club In Elizabethton, TN

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening for its new club in Elizabethton on Wednesday, September 15. The new Planet Fitness located at 791 West Elk Avenue opened last month and is open seven days a week, Monday at midnight through Friday at 9PM and 7AM – 7PM on weekends.

The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00 p.m with the Planet Fitness team, representatives from the Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce and local officials.

After the ribbon cutting, the celebration will pick back up with an after-party from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m and include food trucks from Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. and Southern Craft BBQ, where guests can purchase food. There will be fun giveaways including and two lucky raffle winners will go home with 2 tickets to the UT vs. South Alabama game in Knoxville on November 20th. There will also be radio remotes with WXSM AM 640 and WQUT 101.5. Other local vendors, including Titan Nutrition and The Coffee Shop, will also be present during the event. There will also be yard games for all to participate in and firetrucks will be on display for any kids.

Planet Fitness will also be donating $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elizabethton and Carter County (BGCECC) in celebration of the grand opening. Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we have been able to reach youth across the country with pro-kindness, anti-bullying programming, and emotional well-being training. Our signature philanthropic initiative, Judgement Free Generation®, recognizes teens who promote inclusion, acceptance and kindness in their communities.

"In the short time that we've been open, Elizabethton has already welcomed us with open arms," Chris Skipp, Tennessee VP of Operations, ECP-PF. "This is our chance to give back to our new community and we hope that anyone who hasn't swung by the new club yet will use this a chance to come learn all about our Judgement Free fitness center."

Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. Members will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocol at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in using the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter feature on the Planet Fitness App and website so members can check club capacity in real-time before heading to the gym

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Mask policies in accordance with local and state requirements

The new club offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is $22.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,000+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

For more information or to sign up online to join the club, visit planetfitness.com/gyms/elizabethton-tn . You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter or download the PF App, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About ECP-PF

ECP-PF Holdings Group is based in Orange, CT. It is one of the largest Planet Fitness Franchise ownership groups, currently operating more than 100 locations across Canada, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, New Mexico, New York and Tennessee. It is owned by Exaltare Capital Partners, a Boston, MA based private equity firm that invests in owner-managed, family-controlled businesses in the consumer sector.

