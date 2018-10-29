Planet Fitness to Open "Judgement Free" Club in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, today announced it will open its first location in Olathe, at 13509 S Mur-len Rd in the spring of 2020.

The 30,000 square foot Olathe Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers*, massage chairs*, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more.

"We're excited to bring a Judgement Free experience to Olathe, where residents can break a sweat for just $10 a month," said Greg Henson, Franchise Partner of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates over 100 locations across ten states.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the PE @ PF® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it's okay to treat yourself.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is $21.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,600+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits*.

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Olathe.

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with over 100 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 12.1 million members and 1,608 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

