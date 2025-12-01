Planet Green Holdings Corp. Unveiled New "Shengshengchuan Black Gold" Black Tea Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Green Holdings Corp. ("Planet Green", the "Company") (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that its subsidiary Hubei Shengsili Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Shengsili") hosted a product launch event to debut its new Shengshengchuan Black Gold Series, an innovative line of black tea products developed from the time-honored Shengshengchuan tea-making tradition.

The Shengshengchuan brand traces its heritage back more than 400 years, and the newly released Black Gold Series represents a modern evolution of this legacy. Leveraging classic craftsmanship while tailoring flavor profiles and formats to contemporary consumer preferences, the Black Gold Series aims to bring traditional Chinese black tea culture to a new generation.

The launch event drew dozens of tea distributors from across the region. Attendees sampled the new products and expressed enthusiastic feedback regarding their quality, aroma, and market potential.

Mr. Bin Zhou, Chairman of Planet Green, emphasized that the Black Gold Series is "a new product line brewed from traditional craftsmanship." He added that distributors at the event "unanimously praised the new series and expressed strong purchase interest."

Hubei Shengsili Biotechnology Co., Ltd. plans to accelerate production and expand distribution channels to meet anticipated market demand for the Black Gold Series.

About Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. ("Planet Green"), headquartered in Flushing, New York, is a Nevada holding company with business operations conducted through its subsidiaries in mainland China and Canada. Planet Green operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, including consumer products, chemical products, and online advertising.

Planet Green's tea operations focus on the production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of Chinese tea products, such as cyan brick tea, black tea, and green tea, utilizing traditional techniques and stringent quality controls to meet the preferences of consumers throughout China.

For more information please contact: Ms. Lili Hu Chief Financial Officer Phone: 718 799 0380 Email: [email protected]

