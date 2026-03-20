PLANET HOLLYWOOD HOTEL & CASINO LANDS IN TBILISI WITH GEORGIA'S FIRST INTEGRATED RESORT DESTINATION

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Hollywood Resorts International today announced its debut in Tbilisi, Georgia, bringing its globally recognized, entertainment-driven hospitality brand to the market through a newly executed license agreement with Orbi Group and Block Group, in association with Iconic Entertainment.

This milestone project introduces the nation's first fully integrated resort- anchored by Planet Hollywood's signature fusion of cinematic energy, lifestyle, and immersive guest experiences.

Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino Tiblisi (Georgia)

Currently under construction in the heart of Tbilisi, the development is part of a transformative 1,200-room, two-tower luxury campus featuring a 500-room Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino and a 600-room Radisson Blu luxury hotel. The destination will include a 50,000-square-foot casino, a 4,000-seat entertainment and special events venue, more than 70,000 square feet of Harvey Nichols retail, and a curated mix of international dining, nightlife, and lifestyle offerings-establishing a new benchmark for destination-driven hospitality in one of Europe's fastest-growing tourism markets.

The project is expected to create over 2,000 permanent jobs and serve as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, further elevating Tbilisi's position on the global stage.

Set against dramatic hillsides and steeped in history, Tbilisi is a city where tradition and modern life converge with uncommon energy. Its hospitality, cultural depth, and accelerating international profile make it a natural home for a destination of this scale.

"This represents a defining step in the continued global evolution of the Planet Hollywood brand," said Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood. "Tbilisi is a city with extraordinary character and momentum. Together with our partners, we are creating a destination that brings together entertainment, hospitality, and immersive experiences in a way that is both ambitious and authentic to the market."

Tornike Janashvili, CEO of Block Group, said: "This is a pivotal moment for Tbilisi. We are introducing a true integrated resort-one that elevates the city's global positioning, attracts international visitation at scale, and sets a new standard for hospitality, entertainment, and economic impact in the region."

Irakli Kvergelidze, CEO of Orbi Group, added: "We are proud to be bringing Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino to Tbilisi and to deliver a destination that will help shape the future of tourism and hospitality in Georgia."

The Tbilisi development builds on the continued success of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and reflects the brand's strategy to expand into high-growth international markets through experienced local partners.

Hotel and casino developer Mark Advent, founder of the New York New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and Partner of Iconic Entertainment, added: "I've waited decades for the right opportunity to work with Robert Earl- one of the world's great impresarios; his creation of Planet Hollywood is part of a truly storied legacy. We are in the fun business, and he has brought extraordinary enjoyment to guests around the world by bringing to life one of pop culture's most iconic entertainment brands. On top of this, Tbilisi is ready for a project of this scale- this will be a defining destination!"

Additional details regarding opening timeline, entertainment programming, and strategic partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

About Planet Hollywood

Planet Hollywood is a globally recognized entertainment and dining brand that brings together the energy of Hollywood with immersive guest experiences across restaurants, retail, lodging, leisure, gaming and entertainment. Since its debut in 1991, Planet Hollywood has welcomed millions of guests worldwide, offering dynamic environments fueled by iconic pop culture, cutting-edge multimedia and crowd-pleasing cuisine. The brand operates and licenses flagship restaurant locations, integrated resort and gaming concepts, and destination venues that capitalize on the universal appeal of movies, television, sports, music and other leisure-time activities. From high-profile restaurants to resorts and casinos, Planet Hollywood continues to evolve as a multi-dimensional hospitality brand at the intersection of dining and entertainment. Learn more at planethollywood.com or follow @planethollywood.

About Orbi Group

Orbi Group is a leading real estate development company specializing in large-scale hospitality, residential, and mixed-use projects across Europe. With a portfolio exceeding 4 million square meters, the company has established itself as a key player in high-density, hospitality-driven development. Its flagship development, ORBI CITY Batumi, is a large-scale hotel and mixed-use complex comprising over 10,800 hotel units and welcoming approximately 1.5 million visitors annually. The project represents a new generation of integrated urban environments combining accommodation, retail, and entertainment at scale. With more than 30 completed projects and a workforce of over 12,000 professionals, Orbi Group has over 29 years of real estate development experience. Under the leadership of Irakli Kverghelidze, the company continues to shape Georgia's hospitality and real estate landscape through large-scale developments in key locations.

About Block Group

Block Group is a diversified investment and development firm operating across real estate, healthcare, energy, logistics, and infrastructure. Established in 1993, the company has built a broad investment platform in Georgia, combining institutional expertise with long-term asset development. The Group's portfolio includes Georgia's largest private healthcare network and major infrastructure assets, reflecting its long-term commitment to strategic and capital- intensive sectors. With over $1 billion in active developments and a team of up to 3,000 professionals, Block Group combines institutional-scale investment expertise with operational depth. Led by Tornike Janashvili, the company plays a central role in the development of mixed-use and hospitality projects, including integrated resort developments in partnership with international operators. Block Group is focused on creating diversified, high-impact investment platforms that drive long-term economic growth and institutional-quality development.

About Mark Advent

Mark Advent is a visionary developer and innovator in the casino, hotel, and entertainment industries, celebrated for his groundbreaking innovations and bold, imaginative concepts. As a dynamic impresario and creative force, Mark excels at transforming ambitious visions into iconic realities. He oversees every stage of development- from initial ideation to flawless execution- including real estate acquisition, planning, programming, strategic alliances, licensing, structuring, business planning, financing, predevelopment, construction, and beyond.

About A. William (Bill) Allen III

Bill Allen is a legendary leader in the restaurant and hospitality industry, distinguished by his strategic foresight and pioneering spirit. As a co-founder and investor in some of the most successful restaurant brands, Bill has left an enduring legacy of innovation and excellence. His impressive investment portfolio includes iconic brands such as PF Chang's, Yard House, and Fleming's Prime Steak House, along with his role as Chairman and CEO of Bloomin' Brands—home to beloved concepts like Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.In 2007, Bill led the transformative $3.9 billion take-private of Bloomin' Brands, demonstrating exceptional business acumen and visionary leadership. Throughout his illustrious career, Bill has achieved groundbreaking milestones and relentlessly pursued excellence, continually shaping the future of hospitality through his innovative approach and unwavering dedication.

About Iconic Entertainment

Iconic Entertainment is a global entertainment, hospitality, leisure, and casino development company driven by a world-class partnership of industry leaders. The company is led by visionary developer Mark Advent, widely recognized for pioneering the city-themed casino hotel movement with the iconic New York New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip—an innovation that helped shape modern integrated resort development from Las Vegas to Macau. He is joined by A. William "Bill" Allen III, a seasoned hospitality executive with deep expertise in large-scale hospitality development and operations.

Together, Advent and Allen are advancing a new generation of location-based entertainment, retail, and dining destinations. Their current initiatives include the global Top Gun experiential attraction platform, developed in partnership with Paramount Pictures and inspired by the blockbuster films Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022), as well as the expansion of the legendary Buffalo Chip into a next-generation casino resort and entertainment brand. In partnership with Orbi Group and Block Group—prominent real estate development firms headquartered in Tbilisi and Batumi, Georgia—Iconic Entertainment brings together creative vision, operational excellence, and regional development strength. Led by Irakli Kvergelidze (Orbi Group) and Tornike Janashvili (Block Group), the partnership represents one of the most dynamic privately held development platforms in the region. Iconic Entertainment is focused on creating landmark, entertainment-driven destinations that seamlessly integrate hospitality, gaming, and immersive experiences in gateway markets around the world.

Media Contacts

Leslie Bishop

Locals Only Communications

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Planet Hollywood Resorts International

Media Relations

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SOURCE Planet Hollywood