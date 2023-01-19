Planet Home Lending Adds Central Florida Team

Leading national lender expands in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has added a team in Kissimmee, Florida, as part of its continued effort to help more borrowers nationwide.

The new team will be led by Retail Branch Manager Ricardo Maldonado (NMLS #431506) and his team of 10 experienced mortgage loan officers, many of whom are bilingual English/Spanish speakers.

"Home listing prices had risen 15.6% at the end of 2022 and the median home price was $395,500, according to Osceola County Association of REALTORS® data," Maldonado said. "And just like Planet, people here believe in the American dream of homeownership as a way to build generational wealth."

Planet Home Lending can work with homebuyers to identify down payment and closing cost opportunities from the Florida Housing Finance Commission, so they don't have to spend years saving up to buy a home and can begin building equity sooner.

"We also serve homebuyers who don't fit the typical credit mold. People who have non-traditional credit, second income from a side gig, own a business, or multiple family members buying a home together can all be excellent candidates for homeownership," Maldonado said.

On the home seller side, Planet's offers seller-paid interest rate buydowns that temporarily lower the effective interest rate for a home's buyers. "A seller's offering to give buyers a year or two of lower monthly payments can help a home sell quickly," Maldonado said, "as well as ease first-time homebuyers into their mortgage payments."

"Planet prides itself in its ability to bring together teams of experienced mortgage professionals who are dedicated to the communities they serve," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "The Kissimmee team is deeply connected to the members of their community and bring a shared understanding to the homeownership journey."

Planet is also committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.

