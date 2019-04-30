Planet Home Lending Announces New Regional Location in Dallas

MERIDEN, Conn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a regional office in Irving, Texas.

As the company's first Regional Operating Center (ROC), the 25,000 sq. ft. facility accommodates about 130 employees, and offers space to expand to house more employees. The ROC has five conference and training rooms, in addition to access to a large-scale meeting and conference center.

Planet Home Lending's new Dallas Regional Operations Center is located at 5020 Riverside Dr., Suite 300, Irving, TX 75039.

Employees and departments previously based in Dallas have moved to the new office. This includes legal and enterprise risk management, credit policy, origination support service, national operations, human resources, IT, project management and servicing.

"As Planet Home Lending grows, we can tap into Dallas' significant mortgage industry talent pool. It's also a central meeting location for our executives and leadership, who are based in multiple states," said Executive Vice President, National Operations Suzy Lindblom. "The ROC gives us additional leverage in assisting our clients in Planet Home Lending's national footprint.

"Dallas is an enhancement to our already remarkable sites, like Meriden, Conn.; Tampa, Fla.; Columbia, Md.; and Rochester and Melville, New York," she added. "The Dallas site supports our talented local mortgage processors as well as sales professionals in our regional offices and our national retention retail hubs."

Since 2017, Planet Home Lending has grown its employee base by 22 percent to support growth in the company's retail footprint and the expansion of its correspondent and sub-servicing businesses.

A list of job openings with Planet Home Lending can be found at https://planethomelending.recruiterbox.com/.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Founded in 2007, Planet Home Lending (NMLS #17022) is a privately held, national residential mortgage lender with multiple business channels uniquely positioned to provide competitive products and services. The company is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA, and USDA as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's-and Fitch-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://planethomelending.com/.

