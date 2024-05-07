Planet Home Lending Appoints Financial Veteran Paul Walker Chief Financial Officer

MERIDEN, Conn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Paul Walker to be Chief Financial Officer. Walker's two decades of mortgage banking finance expertise coupled with his ability to foster cross-channel collaboration make him a pivotal addition to the company's executive leadership team.

Planet Financial Group logo

"Paul will guide our financial strategy, leading Planet's integrated platform to continuously deliver efficient, innovative solutions and services to consumers, business partners, and clients," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending.

Walker is equally enthusiastic about his new role. "Planet's commitment to connecting multi-channel origination with servicing and asset management creates a unique environment that drives efficiency and scaled growth," Walker said. "My goal is to strengthen this ecosystem, working to ensure our finance department collaborates closely with all divisions to optimize our service delivery and sustain our competitive edge."

Before joining Planet Financial Group, Walker was Chief Financial Officer at Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, and Supreme Lending, leading key fiscal and strategic planning initiatives. He has also held significant positions in public accounting and SEC reporting including Senior Vice President of Enterprise Accounting at Finance of America, Senior Vice President of Financial Reporting and Controls at Mr. Cooper (formerly Nationstar), and as an auditor with KPMG.

"I look forward to contributing to Planet's success and working alongside the talented team here to enhance our market position and financial performance," Walker said.

Former Planet Chief Financial Officer Teresa McDermott is transitioning to the role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer until her anticipated retirement within the next two years.

"Teresa's leadership has been crucial in building Planet from a $5 billion Ginnie Mae servicer in 2007 to its industry-leading position today with a $106 billion portfolio in servicing and sub-servicing and the #4 spot in correspondent lending," Dubeck said. In this capstone position, McDermott will focus on strategic projects and facilitate the transfer of her knowledge, ensuring the continuity of Planet's strategic vision and operational excellence.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.

About Planet Management Group, LLC

Planet Management Group, LLC, Melville, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

Press Contact:

Dona DeZube

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Financial Group