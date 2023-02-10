Planet Home Lending Expands in Dallas

Leading national lender opens new Texas branch



DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a new branch in Dallas, Texas, as it continues to expand its retail operations nationwide.

The Dallas team will be led by Retail Branch Managers Tim Nolan (NMLS #306851) and Jerry Frye (NMLS #173762) and Assistant Branch Manager Jim Loughborough (NMLS #341573), who run a hands-on team of dedicated mortgage professionals committed to building a relationship-driven, boutique-style business that delivers personalized attention to each and every client.

"Like other major markets around the country, the Dallas market has slowed in the last year, but we expect to see activity pick up in 2023," Nolan said, noting that Zillow recently ranked Dallas No. 4 on its list of hottest housing markets this year.

"With Planet's comprehensive suite of lending solutions, we can support more people on the journey to homeownership," he added. "Whether it's down payment and closing costs assistance for first-time homebuyers, buydowns that temporarily lower the effective interest rate for move-up buyers, or no money down loans backed by USDA and VA, Planet Home Lending has the tools to thrive in today's real estate market."

Homebuyers needing to really stretch their dollars may want to consider Planet's "purchase plus renovation" home loans. "There's often less competition to buy dated homes. This loan may get you into a property in the neighborhood you want and after the upgrades, you end up with the exact finishes you want."

The Dallas team also serves real estate investors with special landlord loans based on rental cash flows rather than borrower income. "Those can offer efficient financing for cashing out equity for upgrades or to purchase more investment properties," Nolan said.

"The Dallas team has decades of local experience and they are a terrific addition to the Planet family," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "They are deeply committed to offering support and industry knowledge on the road home."

Planet is committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.

