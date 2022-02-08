Planet Home Lending Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA

MERIDEN, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has earned recognition as a 2022 Top Workplace USA. The company also recently won local Top Workplace awards from the Baltimore Sun and the Dallas Morning News.

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey. The questions measure 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, leadership, diversity, and engagement.

Planet Financial Group, LLC, CEO and President Michael Dubeck

"We're honored to garner this prestigious award," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "It shows employees of the Planet family of companies are a unified team focused on supporting each other. We share common goals across all our channels — dedication to each other, commitment to our customers and care for our communities."

More than 20 million employees at about 3,825 companies were surveyed for the Top Workplaces awards by Topworkplaces.com.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. It is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer and a Standard & Poor's Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC, has been assigned a corporate family rating by Moody's Investors Service viewable at www.moodys.com. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com. For more information about Planet Home Lending's Correspondent offerings, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, (PFG) LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services, and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

