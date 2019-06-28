Planet Home Lending Names Suzy Lindblom COO

Seasoned mortgage industry professional assumes new role at national lender

Planet Home Lending

Jun 28, 2019, 11:27 ET

MERIDEN, Conn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC (PHL), a national mortgage lender and servicer, has named Suzy Lindblom chief operating officer. Lindblom, who was previously executive vice president of national operations, replaces the company's retiring COO, Michael Kula.

Lindblom has been with Planet Home Lending since 2017 and was the architect of an operations platform redesigned to support Planet Home Lending's entry into distributed retail.

Suzy Lindblom, Chief Operating Officer, Planet Home Lending
Suzy Lindblom, Chief Operating Officer, Planet Home Lending

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Lindblom helped grow some of the best-known brands in the mortgage industry, including Stearns Lending, where she was managing director, national fulfillment and operations, leading a multibillion, multichannel business. During her four decades in home lending, she also worked at MetLife Bank, Bank of America, CitiMortgage, GMAC Mortgage Corp. and Countrywide Home Loans.

"Suzy has a great deal of experience in developing process efficiencies in an organization. She finds areas for potential cost savings while keeping customer service levels and loan quality high," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and president of PHL parent Planet Financial Group. "She has perfected the role of being able to juggle those areas of business while maintaining her dedication to serving people."

Lindblom's vast knowledge and experience has served her well at Planet Home Lending. "While her main responsibilities at Planet have included our retail and loan retention fulfillment channels, she also has been active in building and recruiting retail branches," Dubeck added. "She kept loans moving through the pipeline efficiently even as our volume quadrupled from December 2017 to December 2018."

Recognized by the mortgage industry for her efforts and accomplishments, Lindblom was named one of HousingWire's 2015 Women of Influence, appeared on the National Diversity Council's Southern California 2016 Most Powerful & Influential Women list and won the 2017 MPA Elite Women Award.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Founded in 2007, Planet Home Lending is a privately held, national residential mortgage lender with multiple business channels uniquely positioned to provide competitive products and services. The company is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's-and Fitch-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

