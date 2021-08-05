Planet Home Lending Opens Branch in Wilmington, North Carolina

MERIDEN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a new branch at 1608 Queen St., Wilmington, NC (NMLS #2162069). Mortgage industry professional Dawn Bailey (NMLS#692052) is Branch Manager of the new location and is joined by Mortgage Loan Originator Heather House (NMLS #1328615) and Loan Originator Assistant Jennifer Roper.

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for Eastern Carolina because we offer personalized service instead of a one-size-fits-all approach," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, LLC. "This branch is especially helpful for homebuyers and homeowners who want to take advantage of today's historically low interest rates."

House, a Wilmington native, understands the unique needs of New Hanover and Brunswick borrowers. "Brunswick is the fastest-growing county in North Carolina, and our mix of locals and people relocating from out-of-state makes for very competitive real estate markets," House said.

When homes for sale get multiple offers, homebuyers benefit from making the strongest possible offer. "Getting financially prepared is a major key to success," Bailey said. "We recommend getting pre-approved for a home loan to show sellers you have the financing to close on the property and look more desirable than your competition."

Another tactic to try in competitive markets is a purchase-plus-renovation home loan. "Fixer-uppers sometimes have fewer offers," House said. "With a renovation purchase loan, you use one mortgage to buy your house and pay for the upgrades to make it a home. It's a way to get a turn-key home exactly as you envision it – whether that is a modern, chef's kitchen, upgraded spa bathrooms or a resort-style outdoor area."

The branch also has options to help solve one of the biggest challenges homebuyers face: coming up with a down payment. "We have zero down payment VA home loans for qualified military service members and USDA 100% home loans," Bailey said. "We also have North Carolina Housing Financial Agency down payment assistance and a mortgage credit certificate providing a federal tax rebate for applicants who meet credit and income requirements."

Since the area attracts retirees, vacationers and investors, the branch offers mortgages for second homes and investment property home loans for rentals, including condominiums. "If the value of your investment property has risen, you may be able to pull cash out to pay for upgrades or to purchase additional properties," Bailey said.

Planet Home Lending Wilmington also offers competitively priced conventional loans and Jumbo loans to $3 million.

Regardless of the loan they choose, borrowers in Eastern Carolina will benefit from the company's online digital mortgage assistant, used to apply and submit documents via connected devices, like cell phones and tablets. The app can also keep borrowers and real estate professionals (with the borrower's permission) updated 24/7 on loan status.

