Planet Home Lending Partners with the Army Scholarship Foundation

MERIDEN, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has partnered with the Army Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides college scholarships to children of current and former members of the U.S. Army and spouses of currently serving soldiers.

As part of the Planet with a Purpose program, Planet Home Lending has endowed a scholarship with the Army Scholarship Foundation. Through this commitment, the Army Scholarship Foundation will be able to help student applicants achieve their dream of a college education.

Planet Financial Group, LLC CEO and President Michael Dubeck

"As the sponsor of The Planet Home Lending Honorary Scholarship, we are honored to support the vision of the Army Scholarship Foundation," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, LLC, parent company of Planet Home Lending. "At Planet Home Lending, we believe in supporting our planet and its people. Through this contribution, we look forward to helping the families of soldiers and those who have served in the U.S. Army reach their educational goals."

"Planet Home Lending's endowment furthers our mission: Rewarding Army families for the sacrifices our soldiers make every day in serving their nation and helping service members' spouses and children become leaders," said Army Scholarship Foundation Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Gault.

Founded in 2001, the Army Scholarship Foundation awards one-year financial scholarships on an annual basis for undergraduate study.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Planet with a Purpose is the company's social responsibility initiative focused on supporting the planet, people, and the prosperity of homebuyers.

For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit planethomelending.com.

About the Army Scholarship Foundation

The Army Scholarship Foundation provides college scholarships to children of those who have served our nation honorably as soldiers in the United States Army and provides college scholarships to spouses of enlisted soldiers serving on active duty in the United States Army. For more information about the Army Scholarship Foundation, please visit armyscholarshipfoundation.org.



