Planet Home Lending Promotes Two to Senior Vice President

MERIDEN, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has promoted Jodi Bailey to Senior Vice President, Total Rewards, and Terry Mitchell to Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Both of the promotions come as Planet Home Lending continues to expand its mortgage platform and attract top talent.

Jodi Bailey, Senior Vice President, Total Rewards Terry Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

"This has been an exciting year for Planet Home Lending as we more than doubled total origination volume and nearly doubled the servicing portfolio," said Ben Hughes, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Planet Home Lending. "Jodi and Terry have successful track records for attracting and engaging top talent. As we continue to expand, they will maintain our world-class HR division."

Bailey will oversee the company's Total Rewards and Payroll departments. She has nearly two decades of compensation and total rewards experience, obtained primarily in the mortgage industry. Bailey's extensive market insight will inform Planet Home Lending's compensation and benefits strategies, enabling it to attract and retain top-tier talent in today's competitive employment market.

Before joining Planet Home Lending in 2019, Bailey held compensation management roles at Caliber Home Loans, MetLife Home Loans and Countrywide Financial Corp.

Mitchell will direct the human resources business partner team at Planet Home Lending, driving employee engagement, satisfaction and retention. Known for his expertise in applying analytical tools to improve employee experience, Mitchell ensures Planet Home Lending employees are as happy on their first day and as they are on the day they leave.

His more than 25-year career includes human resources leadership roles at Senior Care Centers, Saxon Mortgage, JCPenney and Wingspan Portfolio Advisors.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and an approved sub-servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an Equal Opportunity Lender. Its correspondent division provides a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com or https://PHLCorrespondent.com/.

Press Contacts

Dona DeZube

VP, Communications

Planet Home Lending, LLC

[email protected]

(410) 263-2832

Charlyne H. McWilliams

Media Contact

For Planet Home Lending, LLC

[email protected]

(301) 933-5567

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC