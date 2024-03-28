Planet Home Lending Welcomes Andy Insua as Regional Sales Manager

Leading Southeast Expansion with Innovative Home Financing Options

MERIDEN, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a premier national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Andy Insua as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast. With a diverse financial services background in consumer finance, commercial banking, and mortgage banking, Insua is well-equipped to spearhead the expansion of Planet Home Lending's retail branch network in this key region.

"Planet Home Lending is part of a fully integrated family of companies with a solid financial foundation, innovative products, and exceptional leadership," Insua said. "I'm eager to leverage my background and insights to drive growth and enhance our service offerings in the Southeast, ensuring we cater to the needs of our teammates, partners, and every family we serve."

Insua's record of accomplishment includes significant roles at AmeriFirst Home Mortgage, where he led the company's efforts to expand products and distribution to the Hispanic community across the United States. As a senior vice president at Fifth Third Bank, he built and led a large team of leaders and originators who partnered with the retail bank's business and private bankers to significantly grow the company's mortgage market share in Florida.

Planet Home Lending's suite of innovative home loan products targets the diverse needs of homebuyers in the Southeastern US. These include Cash 4 Homes and Purchase EDGE for buyers in competitive bidding situations and 1st Year Flex, a buydown program to lower initial monthly payments. Additionally, Planet caters to niche markets with one-time close construction, bridge, renovation, and manufactured home loans, ensuring mortgage loan originators can serve a wider range of borrowers.

"Under Andy's leadership, MLOs and branch managers will have the distinctive advantage of working with a leader who not only understands the market's intricacies but also brings a personal commitment to serving diverse communities," said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending.

This combination of leadership and innovative financial products provides mortgage professionals in the Southeast with tools and insights to navigate competitive markets effectively and meet the needs of today's homebuyers.

"In today's marketplace, Planet's financial stability, leadership, world class products, and client experience provide a significant advantage to MLOs, branch managers, and regional managers in the Southeast," Insua said. "We're eager to collaborate with industry professionals who are deeply committed to assisting customers and elevating their business to new heights."

