Planet Home Lending Welcomes Matt Kingsborough as Regional Sales Manager

Dynamic leader to boost growth and inspire mortgage professionals in the Western U.S.

MERIDEN, Conn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a premier national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Matt Kingsborough (NMLS# 313415) as Regional Sales Manager. Bringing more than two decades of experience in mortgage lending and an exceptional track record of leadership and innovation, Kingsborough is poised to drive Planet's expansion in the Western U.S.

Planet Home Lending Regional Sales Manager Matt Kingsborough

"Stepping into Planet Home Lending marks a pivotal chapter in my career," Kingsborough said. "It's an opportunity to align with an organization that not only values excellence and innovation in mortgage lending but also deeply invests in the growth and success of its sales professionals. I'm here to build on our presence in the West by fostering an environment where mortgage loan originators and branch managers can truly thrive."

Kingsborough's approach to leadership centers on personal and professional development that empowers mortgage professionals to achieve exponential growth. His focus on continuous improvement, strategic communication, and life balance helps each team member achieve their full potential.

"Matt's role is crucial as we look to attract and support the best talent in the industry," said Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "His ability to mentor, coupled with a keen understanding of the mortgage landscape, makes him the perfect fit to lead our expansion efforts in the West. We're not just announcing a new hire; we're inviting mortgage professionals to join us in setting a new standard for success in the industry."

Kingsborough's previous roles have honed his skills in building and nurturing high-volume teams, making him a valuable asset to Planet Home Lending's ambitious growth plans. Prior to joining Planet, he was a Multistate Regional Area Manager for HomeBridge Financial Services and Prospect Mortgage's Northern California Regional Manager.

Kingsborough's leadership comes at a time when Planet Home Lending continues to differentiate itself through product innovations targeting challenges facing today's homebuyers, including Cash 4 Homes, 1st Year Flex, and Purchase EDGE. Planet also offers niche products, like one-time close construction loans, and bridge, renovation, and manufactured home loans.

"We are thrilled to have Matt on board," Bosley said. "His vision for the future of mortgage lending aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we're poised to offer unmatched opportunities for our mortgage loan originators and branch managers, setting new benchmarks for success in the competitive housing markets of the Western U.S."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.

