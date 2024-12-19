Planet Names Candice McNaught as SVP, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives

MERIDEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Candice McNaught as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives for the Distributed Retail channel. McNaught brings more than 16 years of experience in driving revenue growth, recruiting high-performing sales teams, and implementing strategic initiatives across the financial industry.

Candice McNaught

"Planet welcomes Candice McNaught during an exciting time for our company," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "She brings extensive industry experience, strong relationships, exceptional expertise in fostering branch and mortgage loan originator success and M&A. We're excited to have her onboard as we continue to enhance Planet's growth and strategic initiatives."

In her previous role, McNaught oversaw 200 branch locations and a national network of more than 700 loan officers. She led recruiting initiatives that grew branch footprints, enhanced profitability, and elevated team performance.

"I joined Planet because of its commitment to loan officers and branch managers who want to thrive," said McNaught. "Planet's leadership is present, accessible, and committed to giving branches the tools they need to succeed, including modern products, strategic marketing support, and opportunities to grow into profitable P&L owners. The combination of Planet's vision, geographic opportunity, and unmatched servicing and retention capabilities made this move a clear choice for me and for branches looking to make a difference in today's market."

McNaught's diverse expertise also spans branch operations, financial performance management, CRM technology integration, and customer experience strategy.

"Candice brings a deep understanding of what branches and loan originators need to build stronger businesses, from operational efficiency to lead generation and talent development," said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. "Her leadership and strategic mindset will help branches operate more efficiently, grow their market presence, and achieve long-term success while creating meaningful opportunities for loan officers to advance their careers."

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.

