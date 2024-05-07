PLANET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES IT WILL CONTINUE TO DISCOUNT INTERNET SERVICE FOR CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY THE SUDDEN END OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT'S 'AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM'

Program Ended April 30 After Congress Refused to Continue its Funding

Planet Networks Will Finance the Program for Its Affected Customers Until January 2025

Planet Networks: Our Customers are Our Top Priority and No One Will be Left Behind

Planet Customers Who Have Been Affected and Who Haven't Been Contacted Should Call Planet Networks

NEWTON, N.J. and SAUGERTIES, N.Y., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Networks, a fiber Internet Service Provider, announced today that it will continue to discount internet service for existing customers affected by the sudden end of the Federal Government's 'Affordable Connectivity Program.'

The Affordable Connectivity Program was approved by Congress in 2021 to help those who needed assistance paying for internet coverage. The program ended on April 30 after the funding ended and an extension was not approved by Congress.

Planet Networks has approximately 50 customers in New Jersey and in New York's Hudson Valley affected by Congress' decision to end to the program. The company has notified those customers that it will fund the discount itself until January of 2025.

Any Planet Networks customer who is affected by the end of the program and who has not yet been contacted by Planet Networks can call: 833-3PLANET or 833-375-2638

"Fast and reliable internet service is vital for work and school as well as everything we do in our daily lives. We knew that without reauthorization, the Federal Government would end the program that helped some of our customers, and, to us, it was a no-brainer: we had to step in. Our customers are our top priority, and no one will be left behind," said Planet Networks Founder Robert Boyle.

Planet Networks currently has been offering residential and business services in Northern New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Eastern Pennsylvania for over three decades.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://planet.net

CONTACT:

Rich Bamberger| [email protected]

917-662-8370

SOURCE Planet Networks