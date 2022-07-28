Planet Renovation Capital Hires Larry Brand, Regional Sales Manager

New hire will grow company's TPO offerings, build sales force

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Renovation Capital (PRC), a division of the Planet Family of Companies and provider of commercial financing to real estate flippers and investors, has hired Larry Brand as Regional Sales Manager. Brand will focus on recruiting account executives to support the company's expansion into third-party originations (TPO).

With over 30 years in the mortgage industry, Brand has accumulated expertise in product development, process efficiency improvement and capital markets. He is a highly intuitive leader who has successfully guided teams through multiple market shifts.

"PRC has the financial strength to continue funding and to seize volume at a time when others are repricing, tightening guidelines and pulling back in response to market volatility," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "Larry's extensive experience building mortgage channels will enable PRC to scale up its volume in Residential Transition Loans (fix-and-flip), Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR), ground-up construction and other loan products serving real estate investors, including home flippers and landlords."

Before joining Planet Renovation Capital, Brand held varied roles across the mortgage industry, serving as a Senior Vice President of Sales, Director of Retail Production, as well as a former home loan business owner.

"I joined PRC because it has the capital markets expertise to efficiently securitize business purpose loans, the servicing expertise to deliver an outstanding customer experience and the financing to grow in a challenging market," Brand said. "What gets me up in the morning is helping people and businesses succeed and that's what PRC enables me to do."

About Planet Renovation Capital

Planet Renovation Capital, the commercial lending division of the Planet Family of Companies, offers responsive service, flexible and unique loan structures and competitive terms to investors seeking short-term financing to acquire or rehabilitate single-family, multifamily or mixed-use projects. Lending in 43 states, it offers Residential Transition Loans for property flippers, Debt Service Coverage Ratio Loans for landlords, and ground-up construction loans to developers and builders. Planet Renovation Capital is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Renovation Capital, please visit https://www.PlanetRenovationCapital.com.

