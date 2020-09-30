Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on Pelican Delivers on New Frontiers in Cannabis and CBD Delivery

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

When it comes to home delivery of recreational or medical cannabis, Pelican Delivers is raising the bar. Launched by industry trend setters Dave and Tina Comeau in 2018, the company now holds the first and, currently, only cannabis delivery software patent.

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge cannabis companies that are shaping our high performance cannabis field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

Pelican Delivers, Inc. ("we", "us or "the Company") is a mobile application that connects consumers ("Buyers") with cannabis dispensaries ("Dispensaries") and delivery drivers ("Drivers") in order to effect the sale and delivery of cannabis products in the currently complex legal environment which defines the state by state cannabis marketplace. We have patented a method of cannabis delivery that streamlines the process of marijuana sales by utilizing the internet to facilitate the product marketing, sales and delivery. This unique online system ultimately provides consumers with more choices and greater logistical ease of access to cannabis products, while offering additional marketing and sales for existing Dispensaries.

Pelican Delivers, Inc.'s objective is to provide a platform that will allow Buyers to identify and order cannabis products from their choice of independent Dispensaries, and then have those products transported by a licensed Driver, or available for picked-up, without impacting the operations of the Dispensary. In doing so, we hope to build and release a stable and reliable mobile service application, create and implement a well-crafted marketing campaign designed to attract cannabis consumers and Dispensaries, and to recruit and retain quality personnel to manage our business.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

