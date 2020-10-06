Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on PIVX on New Frontiers in Cryptocurrency

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the last quarter of 2020 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Private Instant Verified Transaction - PIVX | Established in 2016 PIVX is a global, borderless, open-source, and decentralized peer-to-peer currency featuring advanced privacy features, community governance mechanisms, Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, and multi-purpose masternodes.

PIVX's mission is to provide a globally accessible, low resource and low energy-demanding, environmentally friendly, rights and privacy-preserving, community-governed, economically sound cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), it operates to deliver a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting an open-source, provider-agnostic, scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally, without astronomical Quantitative Easing (QE) and the corresponding resulting devaluation of the native token, as experienced in other cryptocurrency endeavors.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important topics currently taking place in areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

PIVX is a market-leading open-source and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency featuring advanced privacy features, community governance mechanisms, Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, and multi-purpose masternodes. PIVX uses its native cryptocurrency (PIV) as both a means of rights-preserving, privacy enabling, near-instant digital currency exchange as well as the reward for those who help secure, build, decentralize, and govern the PIVX network protocol. In addition, the PIVX DAO places a high value on the rights of every person, one of which is the right to maintain control of their own personal information and the freedom to disclose or keep that information shielded. This is being provided through a rigorously vetted anonymity protocol (zk-SNARKs Sapling) completely customized for PIVX, and is the first cryptocurrency to implement this protocol into a Proof of Stake project.

The Technology Behind PIVX is a highly customized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain protocol using its custom-developed PoS consensus engine with a native cryptocurrency, denominated as "PIV". PIVX integrates other features including a 2nd layer of functionality through a Masternode network that provides a decentralized governance mechanism of voting; and is currently developing new features for this layer such as the Deterministic Masternode Lists, Long Living Masternode Quorums (LLMQs) and more, as well as including the addition of the anonymity protocol zk-SNARKs Sapling to all transactions and staking.

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge cryptocurrencies that are shaping the cryptocurrency field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

For more information about PIVX, visit PIVX.org , or via Discord , Twitter , or . To speak with a global ambassador, please contact Bryan Doreian at [email protected] .

For more information about the series call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 xLinkedIn100 or visit www.planettvstudios.com

