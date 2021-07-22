Planet TV Studios Presents the New Frontier Documentary Episode Featuring Cognitive FX

PROVO, Utah, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Frontiers episode featuring Cognitive FX, plans to air in the third quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on video-on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Premier brain injury treatment center, Cognitive FX, helps patients from around the world heal from post-concussion symptoms (PCS) using its state-of-the-art imaging technology and multidisciplinary treatment.

Planet TV Studios

Cognitive FX advances the way concussions are understood and treated and has seen thousands of patients from around the globe. Their innovative diagnostics and treatments help patients reduce their symptoms and regain their lives, regardless of how long it has been since their injuries.

In the early 2000s, Dr. Alina Fong and Dr. Mark Allen observed a profound lack in the field of concussion and brain injury treatment.

"Most medical providers view post-concussion symptoms as inconveniences that will diminish with time," Dr. Fong, said. "But we understand that, for many people, the symptoms can be life-altering and never 'just go away' on their own."

After a decade of research and clinical practice, they created Cognitive FX. This Utah-based clinic is set apart because of its one-of-a-kind functional Neuro Cognitive Imaging (fNCI), which allows Cognitive FX's doctors to see exactly which brain regions are suffering as a result of a patient's injury.

Using the results of the fNCI, their team of multi-disciplinary doctors and therapists target those regions in a one-week or two-week-long treatment program.

Cognitive FX is the only clinic in the world that provides advanced imaging and diagnostics as well as a multi-disciplinary team of doctors and therapists in a single location—and the results speak for themselves.

After their week-long treatment program, patients report significant improvement, boasting a 60% reduction in symptoms. Patient testimonials can be found on Cognitive FX's YouTube channel.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas.

New Frontiers is a television series that explores emerging technologies in science and healthcare. In this episode, they discover how Cognitive FX is becoming the world leader in treatment for patients suffering from long-term concussion symptoms and post-concussion syndrome (PCS). New Frontiers is a short-form documentary series featured on television and multiple on-demand platforms.

For more information about Cognitive FX, please visit: https://www.cognitivefxusa.com

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100

Related Images

cognitive-fx.png

Cognitive FX

SOURCE Planet TV Studios

Related Links

https://planettvstudios.com

