Planet TV Studios Presents the New Frontiers Documentary Episode Featuring the Green Alternative Energy Industry Leader POWERHOME SOLAR

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Frontiers episode on the green alternative energy industry leader POWERHOME SOLAR plans to air in the third quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on video-on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,800 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 on this prestigious list.

POWERHOME SOLAR's mission is to help their customers achieve energy independence by selling renewable energy at prices below utility rates. While the power companies continue to raise rates and dictate what a customer owes for power, they believe strongly in offering customers a more practical option. They are determined to save their customers money while helping to create a cleaner tomorrow for future generations.

Planet TV Studios creates trailblazing, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas.

New Frontiers is a captivating television series that explores green energy and solar power and how the industry is changing how we understand this sustainable form of energy. New Frontiers is a short-form documentary series featured on television and multiple on-demand platforms.

