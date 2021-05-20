Planet TV Studios Presents the New Frontiers Documentary Episode Featuring Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks (WiGL)

ST. LOUIS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Frontiers episode featuring Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks (WiGL), plans to air in the third quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on video-on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Wireless-electric Grid Local Air Networks (pronounced "wiggle") is a smart, touchless, wireless power company. WiGL is bringing new technologies developed for the Department of Defense (DoD)... by sending targeted energy through the air just like WiFi or cellular.

Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks (WiGL)

The wireless charging market was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, estimated to grow to $40.24 billion by 2027. WiGL is led by a strong team of founders and advisors with experience in the Air Force, Draper Laboratories, MIT, and BAE Systems. WiGL has multiple patents of this technology, developed by 100% disabled Veterans.

WiGL's patented technologies may provide greater security, cleaner and less wasteful energy, and is incredible efficiency by using the same signals that deliver WiFi. WiGL's versatile, developing services were successfully demonstrated at VA Tech University's Tech Talk with Florida International University for a DoD helmet application. WiGL is now in development for cell phones and other devices.

Just like WiFi, they envision that WiGL will be a household name in the $25 billion charging solution market.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas.

New Frontiers is a captivating television series that explores touchless / wireless power and how Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks (WiGL) is redefining how people access and use targeted energy like a WiFi signal. New Frontiers is a short-form documentary series featured on television and multiple on-demand platforms.

For more information about WiGL, please visit: https://microbeformulas.com.

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100

