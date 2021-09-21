Planet Wealth & Vertalo Complete Landmark Integration as Planet Wealth continues to democratize the capital markets. Tweet this

Planet Wealth CEO, Greg Sossaman, says "After years of working in financial services, I recognized the challenge of connecting businesses and individuals with viable paths to raise capital and access liquidity for their investors. All too often, businesses find themselves without the opportunity to raise the capital they need through the private markets while remaining too small to raise capital via the public markets. Through our partnership with Vertalo, we are able to provide this missing piece for both the modern entrepreneur and investor."

Vertalo CEO Dave Hendricks and the team at Vertalo has been working with the Planet Wealth team behind the scenes for more than two years in preparation for this launch. "Private assets and capital have long been the province of sophisticated investors who have unfair access to capital and the mechanisms for creating wealth, producing assets such as investments in real estate and private equity. Planet Wealth, through its Turnkey platform, has eliminated the classic obstacles to wealth creation and has now introduced new technology - enabled by Vertalo's digital transfer agent platform - to facilitate secondary liquidity for their clients and other investors who seek the same access to markets as professional and accredited investors. We are proud to assist Planet Wealth in this ground-breaking project to reduce systemic private market friction and related illiquidity discounts exacerbated by the absence of efficient markets for private equities and real estate investments."

The team at Vertalo has been developing technology to support and complement the platform that Planet Wealth has developed to improve access to capital and secondary liquidity. This access to private asset transactions is especially relevant today due to companies staying private longer, with the median age of tech companies at IPO shifting from 4 years to 12 years over the past 20 years. Furthermore, the median valuation of tech companies at IPO has gone from $493 million to $4,319 million over the past 20 years, thereby limiting value capture to the institutional investors. As per a recent SEI study on Private Market Liquidity : "There is widespread support within the industry for broader access to private securities, with almost 8 out of 10 asset managers surveyed saying that non-accredited individuals should be able to invest in private markets. Despite some hesitancy, nearly as many (72%) of LPs agree." In conclusion, the private market industry is ripe for broader access, transparency, and liquidity.

About Planet Wealth

Planet Wealth, founded in April of 2018, provides a Wall St in the Cloud SaaS ecosystem that eliminates the cost and complexity of the capital formation process. Small to Medium sized Entities and individuals now possess the ability to access the capital they need to grow or pursue financial independence with an easy to follow and cost effective process. The platform provides entrepreneurs a seamless path to capitalize their ideas and gain liquidity through its fully integrated, done for you issuance tools, funding platform and secondary trading platform. Whether the SME or individual wants to raise capital, create wealth through capital access and structure or generate income, Planet Wealth provides the ability to begin, Free of Charge, opening the doors of capitalism to everyone. Planet Wealth is headquartered in Memphis TN.

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX.

