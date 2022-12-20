Planetarium Labs Announces NCG 2.0, a Major Ecosystem Overhaul with New Token Burns and Usage Mechanisms

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planetarium Labs, aiming to become a pioneer of open-source, decentralized blockchain games, announced a significant ecosystem update on December 19th with plans to majorly overhaul its current NCG (Nine Chronicles Gold, a native in-game token of Nine Chronicles) tokenomics and gaming system. The update includes future blueprints for reimagined multi-platform versions of Nine Chronicles, next-generation NCG burns and expenditure mechanisms, its multichain expansion, and ecosystem funds for further developments. The plan intertwines with the previously announced buyback initiative, which pursues the same ideology of invigorating ecosystem growth and bolstering the Nine Chronicles IP (or universe) expansion in the Web3 Market.

Nine Chronicles platform expansion to mobile games

In 2023, Nine Chronicles will expand its horizons. Unlocking its current limitations to Windows, Nine Chronicles will be compatible with other operating systems, including Mac and Linux. The team will also launch Android and iOS-catered mobile versions of Nine Chronicles, promising an unparalleled immersive gaming experience with greater accessibility. This massive expansion across platforms anticipates a ten-fold increase in the daily active user pool of Nine Chronicles. Along with the mobile version, an IAP (In-app Purchase) system will be introduced to enable players to directly craft, sell, and buy items and facilitate the circulation between the NCG and fiat currencies. Moreover, the announcement highlighted introducing an unprecedented and transparent Web3 gacha system, defying the common perception of traditional gacha systems being rigged.

New burn mechanisms and ecosystem funding

Nine Chronicles emphasized a next-generation mechanism for increased burns and expenditures of its native token, NCG. As a part of the planned rollout, several new features have recently been added to Nine Chronicles. The Rune System is a new game feature that aids players in battle, allowing them to upgrade their runes to strengthen their characters in the game with NCG and other materials found in-game. In addition, Project D:CC (De:Centralized Cat), the PFP NFT collection issued by Nine Chronicles, launched a staking system that compensates the holders of the NFTs with WNCG (Wrapped Nine Chronicles Gold) and DCCM (DCC Mileage). Both newly introduced systems generated a massive positive reaction from the fans, each resulting in a skyrocketing rate of 871.7% increase in daily NCG usage and 1,148 NFTs staked from a total of 3,000 sold-out NFTs in only five days. The team stated that 50% of the revenue generated from the newly introduced game features and IAP will be burned to maintain the stability of the NCG ecosystem. Earlier in December, the team announced a buyback initiative to stabilize and support the value of NCG. The initiative is currently being executed at about a 45% completion rate.

Multichain blockchain expansion

To further extend the versatility of the token, Nine Chronicles will engage in multichain support. Multichain support will allow new Web3 gamers or investors to easily onboard the Nine Chronicles universe. Starting with the BNB Chain, the expansion will allow WNCG to be easily traded with various tokens on the BNB chain network and enable staking WNCG on DEX pools to receive staking rewards. Nine Chronicles is also planning to add support for staking on various chains that are compatible with EVM, such as Polygon and Arbitrum in the near future. Furthermore, Nine Chronicles will move from a PoW (Proof-of-Work) system to a PoS (Proof-of-Stake) system. Through the transition to the PoS system, the Nine Chronicles blockchain is expected to achieve greater scalability and improve its sustainability and technical efficiency. As a result, Tokens previously rewarded under PoW will decrease significantly. More detailed information on the transition has been provided via the NCIP (Nine Chronicles Improvement Proposals).

Solarium Labs, a new ecosystem fund

As the publisher of Nine Chronicles, Planetarium also participates in the shared vision. Planetarium is launching Solarium Labs, an investment and partnership arm to discover and nurture early pioneers of Web3 and gaming. Solarium Labs will operate an ecosystem fund that provides grants and investments to projects benefiting the Nine Chronicles community and encouraging the use and/or burns of $NCG. The fund also aims to diversify the use cases of the Nine Chronicles IP and LibPlanet. Leveraging experience in building Web3 infrastructure and contents, Solarium Labs plans to facilitate mass adoption of Web3 gaming as a whole and, in the process, expand the network of Nine Chronicles and LibPlanet.

Kijun Seo, CEO of Nine Chronicles, commented, "As we move forward into 2023 and beyond, our commitment and efforts in growing the NCG ecosystem, broadening the use cases for NCG, and discovering new audiences remains strong."

Detailed information on the announcement can be found at Nine Chronicles' Official Twitter and Medium.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a community-driven Web 3 game company with top-notch experts from various fields devoted to delivering scalable, meaningful impact through our gaming experiences, where anyone can create, share, own & earn. Planetarium Labs strongly believes that communities can create infinite possibilities through decentralized innovations. To learn more about Planetarium Labs, visit Planetarium Labs' discord.

About Nine Chronicles

Nine Chronicles is a decentralized, open-source, free-to-play MMORPG based on Norse mythology and the first title to be developed with Libplanet. Nine Chronicles is run on a peer-to-peer network of players without requiring any centralized server to host. The entire game, from crafting an item to complex battles, takes place fully on-chain. Nine Chronicles is governed by its community and supported by a complex economy where supply and demand are the greatest currencies.

To learn more about Nine Chronicles , visit Nine Chronicles' Twitter , Discord, and Medium .

