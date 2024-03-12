Planetary Lifeguard™ Likes Biden's $8 Billion Funding for 'American Climate Corps' Despite Guard's Creator Being a Lifelong Republican

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not wanting Planetary Lifeguard™ to appear liberal, but what can its creator Tom Madden, a lifelong Republican, do when government spending benefits his creation's manifest mission, safeguarding the environment?

The result is his Planetary Lifeguard™ can't help liking President Biden's proposal to spend $8 billion over the next decade to fund a green jobs training program for the lifeguard's favorite federal department, the American Climate Corps, the administration created last year.

In his State of the Union address last week, Biden pledged to triple the number of workers from its current 20,000. The budget request seeking $125 million for 2025 through the Labor Department, sets a goal of hiring 50,000 new workers annually by 2031.

As a lifelong conservative and NRCC member, Madden usually opposes and scoffs at big government spending programs offset by taxes on high earners and corporations as he owns one himself, TransMedia Group, a public relations firm serving clients worldwide.

"But now that I'm into having planetary lifeguard™ save our environment by blowing the whistle on what's causing so much havoc, climate change, I feel compelled to support whatever promotes, protects or proliferates the solution--green energy," he said.

Madden, sees Planetary Lifeguard™ as a modern day Rosie the Riveter uniting populations against climate change.

"Over the decades, there have been many symbolic motivators urging us to do what's right for ourselves and our country," he said.

Rosie the Riveter was an image that inspired women to fill in at factories for their brothers, husbands and other loved ones sent off to battlefields during World War II.

Another poignant symbol was our "Uncle Sam" inviting brave men to step up and join the army to defeat our enemy and preserve our democracy during both World Wars I and II.

Then "Smokey the Bear" would pop up on screens in movie theaters nationwide urging you to be careful and make sure to put your fire out so it won't burn down our precious forests.

Well, today forests and the rest of us face an even greater threat from a warming planet caused by a relentless new enemy we call climate change making our poor Planet Earth sweat in ever-rising temperature, which the American Climate Corp has to stop.

"Let's not just be the thermometer, but the thermostat."

