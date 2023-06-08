PLANETEERS ARE TURNING THE TIDE ON PLASTIC IN COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planeteers around the world are responding to the UN World Environment Day and World Ocean Day call to ACTION -- to turn the tide on plastic! With support from Captain Planet Foundation, young people (ages 10-25) are hosting Planeteer WIND Summits in more than 20 locations around the world the last week of July. These Summits will engage passionate young people who want to tackle plastic pollution and build more resilient, circular economies in their communities. 

Planeteer WIND Summits are taking place in-person in communities across Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Ecuador, The Gambia, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Somalia, Thailand, Tunisia, UK, and the USA, with a global virtual option as well. They are an initiative of the Planeteer Alliance, a program of the Captain Planet Foundation that supports a global community of young people taking action to implement solutions that will create a climate positive future for all.

WIND represents cycles and circularity for Planeteers who are working to stop the flow of plastics and build circular economies in their communities. WIND Summit hosts will engage with local leaders in science, advocacy, and industry to empower participants with the skills and information they need to lobby their governments, engage corporations, compile research for media, and more. Following the Summits, participants will continue building community support by leading their own climate solution campaign or contributing their skill set to an existing climate solutions team.

"Global cooperation is essential to turn the tide on plastic pollution and end the climate crisis we're currently facing," says Diego Arreola Fernandez, a Planeteer from Mexico City and founder of Green Speaking.  "Through the Planeteer Alliance and Summits, my team and I have been able to connect and work with other young advocates in places like Mexico, Kenya, India, Korea, and Thailand to create campaigns that address plastic pollution in different ways, and join together in the global youth-led effort for climate action!"

To learn more about Planeteer Alliance and the WIND Summit Series, click here.

ABOUT CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION

Now in its 32nd year, this US-based NGO works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.  More than 1.7 million children have directly participated in CPF's programs, which have funded 3,600+ projects, impacting 11.4 million youth. www.captainplanetfdn.org

