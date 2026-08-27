PlanetiQ Leads Industry Sponsorship of Global IROWG 2026 Symposium in Austria as Researchers Gather to Advance the Future of Radio Occultation Science

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetiQ, a trusted commercial provider of Global Navigation Satellite System Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) observations, today announced its Lead Industry Sponsorship and participation in the 11th Workshop of the International Radio Occultation Working Group (IROWG), taking place September 10-16, 2026, at Seggau Castle in Austria.

As the Lead Industry Sponsor, PlanetiQ is supporting the premier international gathering dedicated to advancing radio occultation science and applications. The International Radio Occultation Working Group (IROWG), established as a permanent working group of the Coordination Group for Meteorological Satellites (CGMS), serves as a forum for operational and research users of radio occultation data from around the world.

"The future of weather forecasting depends on the continued advancement of radio occultation science and the availability of high-quality atmospheric observations," said Ira Scharf, Chief Executive Officer of PlanetiQ Post this

PlanetiQ will be sending multiple renowned GNSS-RO scientists and engineers, who will contribute nearly a dozen presentations showcasing advancements in GNSS Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) and GNSS-Polarized Radio Occultation (GNSS-PRO) observations. Presentation and poster topics include:

Atmospheric ducting detection and characterization, including applications in tropical cyclones

Multiple studies focused on GNSS-PRO observations and techniques

GNSS-RO observations in the lower troposphere

Ionospheric data processing and analysis

Reflection signal extraction methods

Bending angle climatology

"The future of weather forecasting depends on the continued advancement of radio occultation science and the availability of high-quality atmospheric observations," said Ira Scharf, Chief Executive Officer of PlanetiQ. "As the leader in commercial radio occultation, PlanetiQ is proud to be at the forefront of that effort, delivering the highest volume of precision GNSS-RO data while helping expand the scientific understanding and applications of this powerful technology. Greater precision in atmospheric measurements ultimately enables greater precision in forecasting."

Through its sponsorship and active participation in OPAC-IROWG, PlanetiQ continues to invest in the international radio occultation community, helping connect researchers, operational users, and industry leaders working to expand the impact of RO data worldwide.

FAQ

What is GNSS-RO used for and who uses it?

GNSS Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) is used to measure atmospheric temperature, pressure, and humidity around the world. These measurements improve weather forecasting, climate monitoring, atmospheric research, and space weather applications.

GNSS-RO data is assimilated into operational weather prediction systems worldwide, including those operated by NOAA, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and the UK Met Office. PlanetiQ provides the highest volume and highest quality of commercial GNSS-RO observations that extend deeper into the lower troposphere than all other available datasets.

Is GNSS-RO data available everywhere on Earth at all times?

No. GNSS-RO data is not available continuously at every location on Earth. A GNSS-RO profile is created when a navigation satellite and a receiving satellite align in the precise geometry required for a radio occultation event.

Because thousands of occultation events occur every day, GNSS-RO provides dense global sampling of the atmosphere, including over oceans, polar regions, and other areas where conventional observations are limited. PlanetiQ provides more GNSS-RO profiles per day to leading numerical weather prediction models than any other commercial provider, providing extensive global coverage for weather forecasting and atmospheric research.

Why is GNSS-RO important for weather forecasting?

GNSS-RO provides highly accurate atmospheric measurements that improve weather forecast models. Other than radiosondes, it is the only source that provides very high vertical-resolution profiles of the atmosphere. This information is critical for measuring atmospheric stability and assessing whether severe weather will form and how severe it may be. GNSS-RO provides this information across the entire globe, with denser sampling in space and time than radiosondes. The data helps forecasters better understand the three-dimensional structure of the atmosphere, including temperature, pressure, and humidity.

Because GNSS-RO measurements are globally distributed, self-calibrated, and highly precise, they are considered one of the most valuable satellite data sources for numerical weather prediction. The greater precision in atmospheric measurements uniquely provided by PlanetiQ enables greater precision in weather forecasts.

About PlanetiQ

PlanetiQ provides the highest-quality GNSS radio occultation (RO) data available from a commercial constellation of satellites, offering unmatched temporal and spatial resolution. The data drive accurate, high-impact weather and climate forecast models, helping improve Numerical Weather Prediction and AI forecasts, safeguard lives and property from severe weather. In 2025, PlanetiQ was awarded NOAA's largest-ever contract for satellite weather data, valued at $24.3 million. PlanetiQ is a space-tech company that serves the most mission-critical government, defense, and industry leaders, including international weather agencies, enabling more resilient operations across sectors. Founded in 2015 and privately owned, PlanetiQ designs, builds, and operates the preeminent commercial constellation of GNSS-RO satellites, setting the standard for precision and reliability in atmospheric monitoring. For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE PlanetiQ